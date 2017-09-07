Selena Gomez Wearing Tweed Coat
Selena Gomez Just Wore the Statement Coat You Want in Your Closet This Fall
Fall has barely started and Selena Gomez was already spotted wearing the season's most covetable coat. The singer was seen out in New York wearing a white t-shirt tucked into a pair of black straight-leg pants. She styled her simple look with a midi-length tweed coat that's perfect for the transitional season. The menswear-inspired coat featured a plaid print, and to balance out the oversize silhouette, Selena bunched up the sleeves. She finished off her look with a pair of retro Roberi & Fraud's cat-eye sunglasses and patent-leather booties. Have a look at Selena's coat ahead, and buy similar versions of the style for your wardrobe, too.
