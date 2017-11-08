Santa, Can You Hear Us? These Are the 24 Sexy Gifts We're Putting on Our Wish Lists

You never need an excuse to buy yourself something sexy. And you most definitely don't have to have an SO or wait for a special occasion to wear that lacy bralette or sheer bodysuit. The time to do all that is now! If you're new to the lingerie game, we understand it can be quite intimidating, so we came up with some tips here. For the rest of the pros, you probably know exactly what you want. And we have some sultry selections picked out. If you're in the mood to sexify your wardrobe just in time for the holidays, gift yourself with a little something-something ahead.