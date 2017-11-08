Sexy Fashion Gifts
Santa, Can You Hear Us? These Are the 24 Sexy Gifts We're Putting on Our Wish Lists
You never need an excuse to buy yourself something sexy. And you most definitely don't have to have an SO or wait for a special occasion to wear that lacy bralette or sheer bodysuit. The time to do all that is now! If you're new to the lingerie game, we understand it can be quite intimidating, so we came up with some tips here. For the rest of the pros, you probably know exactly what you want. And we have some sultry selections picked out. If you're in the mood to sexify your wardrobe just in time for the holidays, gift yourself with a little something-something ahead.
Love Stories - Darling Leopard-print Faille Soft-cup Triangle Bra - Sky blue
$60
Love Stories - Room Service Leopard-print Faille And Lace Thong - Sky blue
$25
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Gabi Fresh x Playful Promises Sheer Robe
$48
from Forever 21
Le Petit Trou - Anna Ruffled Swiss-dot Tulle Soft-cup Triangle Bra - Black
$65
Le Petit Trou - Jovite Cutout Ruffled Swiss-dot Tulle Briefs - Black
$65
Hampton Court Velvet-trimmed Embroidered Leavers Lace Soft-cup Triangle Bra - White
$420
Marry Me Lace-trimmed Stretch-modal Jersey Playsuit - Ivory
$110
The Collins Dress Dress
$269
from Fame and Partners
Morgan Lane Starr Bodysuit
$348
Alllegs Thigh High Boot
$798
from MODA OPERANDI
Knickers of the Week Bikini Briefs
$225
Tulle Brazilian Bodysuit
$73
Women's B.sultry Lace Garter Belt
$18
from Nordstrom
Ophelia Whistling Chemise
$325
After Midnight Wink Babydoll with G-String
$130
