Santa, Can You Hear Us? These Are the 24 Sexy Gifts We're Putting on Our Wish Lists

You never need an excuse to buy yourself something sexy. And you most definitely don't have to have an SO or wait for a special occasion to wear that lacy bralette or sheer bodysuit. The time to do all that is now! If you're new to the lingerie game, we understand it can be quite intimidating, so we came up with some tips here. For the rest of the pros, you probably know exactly what you want. And we have some sultry selections picked out. If you're in the mood to sexify your wardrobe just in time for the holidays, gift yourself with a little something-something ahead.

Love and Lemons Sheer Crop Top
$117
from shop.forloveandlemons.com
Buy Now
Love and Lemons String Panty
$95
from shop.forloveandlemons.com
Buy Now
Forever 21
Sheer Plunging Lingerie Set
$22.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Intimates
NET-A-PORTER.COM Bras
Love Stories - Darling Leopard-print Faille Soft-cup Triangle Bra - Sky blue
$60
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Bras
NET-A-PORTER.COM Thongs
Love Stories - Room Service Leopard-print Faille And Lace Thong - Sky blue
$25
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Thongs
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Gabi Fresh x Playful Promises Sheer Robe
$48
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Plus Intimates
Madewell
Lace Liana Triangle Bralette
$32
from Madewell
Buy Now See more Madewell Bras
NET-A-PORTER.COM Petite Intimates
Le Petit Trou - Anna Ruffled Swiss-dot Tulle Soft-cup Triangle Bra - Black
$65
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Petite Intimates
NET-A-PORTER.COM Petite Intimates
Le Petit Trou - Jovite Cutout Ruffled Swiss-dot Tulle Briefs - Black
$65
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Petite Intimates
Anyalust Champagne Bath Set
$78
from anyalust.com
Buy Now
Intimissimi Sheer Babydoll
$79
from us.intimissimi.com
Buy Now
Commando
Stretch-satin Slip - Cream
$100
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Commando Chemises
La Perla
Hampton Court Velvet-trimmed Embroidered Leavers Lace Soft-cup Triangle Bra - White
$420
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more La Perla Bras
Eberjey
Marry Me Lace-trimmed Stretch-modal Jersey Playsuit - Ivory
$110
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Eberjey Intimates
Fame and Partners Dresses
The Collins Dress Dress
$269
from Fame and Partners
Buy Now See more Fame and Partners Dresses
Fleur Du Mal
Lace Bondage Bodysuit
$225
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Fleur Du Mal Shapewear
Topshop
Velvet Lace-Trim Slip Dress
$68
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Dresses
H&M
Velvet Triangle Bra
$17.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Bras
shopbop.com Shapewear
Morgan Lane Starr Bodysuit
$348
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Shapewear
Stuart Weitzman
Alllegs Thigh High Boot
$798
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Stuart Weitzman Boots
Stella McCartney
Knickers of the Week Bikini Briefs
$225
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Panties
Bristols 6
Pretty in Pink Nippies
$16.50
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Bristols 6 Bras
Only Hearts
Tulle Brazilian Bodysuit
$73
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Only Hearts Petite Intimates
Cosabella
Soire Italian Thong 3 Pack
$57
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Cosabella Thongs
B.Tempt'd
Women's B.sultry Lace Garter Belt
$18
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more B.Tempt'd Petite Intimates
Stella McCartney
Ophelia Whistling Chemise
$325
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Chemises
Hanky Panky
After Midnight Wink Babydoll with G-String
$130
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Hanky Panky Chemises
