These 15 Swimsuits May Be Sexy, but They're Also Surprisingly Flattering

While celebrities like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner leave little to the imagination with their bikini choices, it might seem a little intimidating for the rest of us to give these daring swimsuit trends a try. But it's actually a common misconception that you have to show off a ton of skin to look sexy in a swimsuit. From a white-hot tie-front bikini to a Baywatch-inspired one-piece, we've created a list of 15 swimsuits that are sexy but surprisingly flattering.

Danielle Guizio Mona Bikini Top
$80
Mona Bikini Bottom
$74
Kendall + Kylie x Revolve Mesh Tank Bikini Top
$85
High-Waisted Bottoms
$75
Missoni Mare Crochet-Knit Swimsuit
$540
Solid and Striped Poppy Swimsuit
Kiini Yaz Bikini
Mara Hoffman Cutout Swimsuit
Lisa Marie Fernandez Marie-Louise Bikini
Alexander Wang Cut-Out Bikini
Zimmerman Tulsi Swimsuit
Beach Riot Waikiki One-Piece
Danielle Guizio Mona Bikini
Matteau The Petite Bikini
Norma Kamali Mio Swimsuit
ASOS Cross-Back Swimsuit
Kendall + Kylie x Revolve Mesh Bikini
Out From Under Scoop-Back Swimsuit
Araks Elmar One-Piece
Missoni Mare Crochet-Knit Swimsuit
