 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
12 Pieces of Lingerie as Sexy as the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Itself
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
12 Pieces of Lingerie as Sexy as the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Itself

If you've spent a better part of the morning devouring photos from this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which took place in Shanghai, then you might be feeling inspired to go on a little shopping spree of your own . . . for intimates. Whether it was the intricate lace bras or the floor-grazing kimonos that grabbed your attention, we turned to the retailer to see what other sexy secrets they had in store. Up ahead, we found 12 pieces of lingerie you'll love to get your hands on. All you'll need next is a pair of wings and Brian Atwood boots.

Chantilly Lace Choker Teddy
$68
from victoriassecret.com
Buy Now
Victoria's Secret Bras
PINK Longline Lace Lightly Lined Bralette
$32.95
from Victoria's Secret
Buy Now See more Victoria's Secret Bras
Crisscross Cheeky Panty
$17
from victoriassecret.com
Buy Now
Very Sexy Lace-up High-neck Bra
$45
from victoriassecret.com
Buy Now
High-waist Cheeky Panty
$17
from victoriassecret.com
Buy Now
Very Sexy
Mesh Kimono
$58
from Victoria's Secret
Buy Now See more Very Sexy Intimates
Very Sexy Chantilly Lace Long-sleeve Teddy
$78
from victoriassecret.com
Buy Now
Very Sexy Chantilly Lace Bra Top
$37
from victoriassecret.com
Buy Now
Very Sexy Long Satin Kimono
$83
from victoriassecret.com
Buy Now
Floral Lace High-waist Thong
$24
from victoriassecret.com
Buy Now
Very Sexy
Lace & Mesh High-neck Bra
$39.50
from Victoria's Secret
Buy Now See more Very Sexy Bras
Dream Angels Floral Applique Long Line Bra
$40
from victoriassecret.com
Buy Now
12 Pieces of Lingerie as Sexy as the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Itself
Chantilly Lace Choker Teddy
PINK Longline Lace Lightly Lined Bralette
Crisscross Cheeky Panty
Aiden Curtiss
Very Sexy Lace-up High-neck Bra
High-waist Cheeky Panty
Very Sexy Mesh Kimono
Chantilly Lace Long-sleeve Teddy
12 Pieces of Lingerie as Sexy as the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Itself
Very Sexy Chantilly Lace Bra Top
Fashion Show Robe
Floral Lace High-waist Thong
Very Sexy Lace & Mesh High-neck Bra
Dream Angels Floral Applique Long Line Bra
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
RunwayVictoria's Secret Fashion ShowVictoria's SecretShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Chantilly Lace Choker Teddy
from victoriassecret.com
$68
Victoria's Secret
PINK Longline Lace Lightly Lined Bralette
from Victoria's Secret
$32.95
Crisscross Cheeky Panty
from victoriassecret.com
$17
Very Sexy Lace-up High-neck Bra
from victoriassecret.com
$45
High-waist Cheeky Panty
from victoriassecret.com
$17
Very Sexy
Mesh Kimono
from Victoria's Secret
$58
Very Sexy Chantilly Lace Long-sleeve Teddy
from victoriassecret.com
$78
Very Sexy Chantilly Lace Bra Top
from victoriassecret.com
$37
Very Sexy Long Satin Kimono
from victoriassecret.com
$83
Floral Lace High-waist Thong
from victoriassecret.com
$24
Very Sexy
Lace & Mesh High-neck Bra
from Victoria's Secret
$39.50
Dream Angels Floral Applique Long Line Bra
from victoriassecret.com
$40
Shop More
Very Sexy Bras SHOP MORE
Very Sexy
Multi-Way / Strapless Bra
from Victoria's Secret
$55.50
Very Sexy
Lace High-neck Demi Bra
from Victoria's Secret
$44.50
Very Sexy
Lace-up High-neck Bra
from Victoria's Secret
$44.50
Very Sexy
Push-Up Bra
from Victoria's Secret
$49.50
Very Sexy
Lace & Mesh Long Line Bralette
from Victoria's Secret
$34.50
Very Sexy Intimates SHOP MORE
Very Sexy
Pleated Babydoll
from Victoria's Secret
$39.50
Very Sexy
Cutout Cheeky Panty
from Victoria's Secret
$16.50
Very Sexy
Medallion Lace Teddy
from Victoria's Secret
$39.50
Very Sexy
Lace & Mesh Plunge Bralette
from Victoria's Secret
$39.50
Very Sexy
Fishnet Lace Peek-a-boo Cheeky Panty
from Victoria's Secret
$16.50
Victoria's Secret Bras SHOP MORE
Victoria's Secret
The T-Shirt Lightly Lined Scoop Demi Bra
from Victoria's Secret
$34.50
Very Sexy
Lace & Mesh Plunge Bralette
from Victoria's Secret
$39.50
Victoria's Secret
Victorias Secret Easy Plunge Bra
from Victoria's Secret
$29.50
Very Sexy
Lace & Mesh High-neck Bra
from Victoria's Secret
$39.50
Victoria's Secret
Victorias Secret Easy Twist Push-Up Bra
from Victoria's Secret
$34.50
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds