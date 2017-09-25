 Skip Nav
The 1 Influencer Collaboration You Need to Shop Before It Sells Out

This week, popular Instagram influencer Something Navy dropped her first retail collection in collaboration with Nordstrom's Treasure & Bond. In case you're not familiar with her, Arielle Noa Charnas is a mega blogger with a cult following, all rooted in her seriously enviable style. Her new line is all about accessibility — it features a wide array of classic and chic essentials, from your basic t-shirt to a silky dress for date night.

All these pieces are affordable and easy to mix and match, so you can wear on repeat. In case you need some more convincing, the collab also stands for a good cause: they are donating 2.5% of net sales to the YWCA. This line is already flying off the shelves, so shop these hot picks before it's too late.

Lace-Up Tee
$59
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
Tie Sleeve Top
$89
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
Kaine Strappy Mule
$80
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
Loose Fit Skinny Jean
$89
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
Satin Tunic
$79
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
Turtleneck Sweater
$69
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
Blazer
$99
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
Crewneck Sweater
$99
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
Aiden Knee High Boot
$170
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
Sweater Dress
$139
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
Pearl Crop Skinny Jean
$99
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
Easy Tee
$49
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
Treasure & Bond x Something Navy Tie Sleeve Top
Treasure & Bond x Something Navy Kaine Strappy Mule
Treasure & Bond x Something Navy Lace-Up Tee
Treasure & Bond x Something Navy Loose Fit Skinny Jeans
Treasure & Bond x Something Navy Satin Tunic
Treasure & Bond x Something Navy Turtleneck Sweater
Treasure & Bond x Something Navy Blazer
Treasure & Bond x Something Navy Crewneck Sweater
Treasure & Bond x Something Navy Aiden Knee High Boot
Treasure & Bond x Something Navy Sweater Dress
Treasure & Bond x Something Navy Pearl Crop Skinny Jeans
Treasure & Bond x Something Navy Easy Tee
Designer CollaborationsFallFall FashionNordstrom
