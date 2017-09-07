How to Channel the '80s Without Looking Too Hard Core

If you keep track of fashion, then you know we began to see '80s influence on the Fall 2016 runways — and it's extended to Fall 2017 too. Bold shoulders, wrapped leather miniskirts, flashy metallic shoes, and wide belts that cinched the waist all confirmed these decade-specific trends are back. But they're refreshed and modern, so you don't have to be over the top about your look.

Just take a step back: instead of thinking costume-like (i.e. leg warmers, scrunchies, and slashed tees), slowly introduce '80s-inspired pieces into your own wardrobe, and don't let them overwhelm your outfit. Some of our favorite bloggers are already pros.

They've been swapping off-the-shoulder tops for poufy sleeves but keeping it simple in a favorite pair of jeans. They're working one standout statement earring, but completing the look with a feminine designer bag. Just read on for a few tips and tricks, then shop some key essentials that will help you warm up to the idea.