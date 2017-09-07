Stylish '80s Outfits to Wear Now
How to Channel the '80s Without Looking Too Hard Core
If you keep track of fashion, then you know we began to see '80s influence on the Fall 2016 runways — and it's extended to Fall 2017 too. Bold shoulders, wrapped leather miniskirts, flashy metallic shoes, and wide belts that cinched the waist all confirmed these decade-specific trends are back. But they're refreshed and modern, so you don't have to be over the top about your look.
Just take a step back: instead of thinking costume-like (i.e. leg warmers, scrunchies, and slashed tees), slowly introduce '80s-inspired pieces into your own wardrobe, and don't let them overwhelm your outfit. Some of our favorite bloggers are already pros.
They've been swapping off-the-shoulder tops for poufy sleeves but keeping it simple in a favorite pair of jeans. They're working one standout statement earring, but completing the look with a feminine designer bag. Just read on for a few tips and tricks, then shop some key essentials that will help you warm up to the idea.