 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
How to Channel the '80s Without Looking Too Hard Core

If you keep track of fashion, then you know we began to see '80s influence on the Fall 2016 runways — and it's extended to Fall 2017 too. Bold shoulders, wrapped leather miniskirts, flashy metallic shoes, and wide belts that cinched the waist all confirmed these decade-specific trends are back. But they're refreshed and modern, so you don't have to be over the top about your look.

Just take a step back: instead of thinking costume-like (i.e. leg warmers, scrunchies, and slashed tees), slowly introduce '80s-inspired pieces into your own wardrobe, and don't let them overwhelm your outfit. Some of our favorite bloggers are already pros.

They've been swapping off-the-shoulder tops for poufy sleeves but keeping it simple in a favorite pair of jeans. They're working one standout statement earring, but completing the look with a feminine designer bag. Just read on for a few tips and tricks, then shop some key essentials that will help you warm up to the idea.

Start Slideshow
Spring 2017Fashion InstagramsWinter FashionStyle How ToGet The LookStreet StyleTrendsShopping
Shop More
Awake Tops SHOP MORE
Awake
Cotton-blend Poplin Top - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$635$381
Awake
Wrap Gathered Top
from shopbop.com
$560
Awake
Oversized Sleeves Top
from shopbop.com
$575$230
Awake
Gathered Top
from shopbop.com
$725$290
Awake
Blouses
from yoox.com
$349
3.1 Phillip Lim Shortsleeve Tops SHOP MORE
3.1 Phillip Lim
Wild Things Floral-Print Top
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$450$111.60
3.1 Phillip Lim
Lace-up Poplin-trimmed Cotton Top - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$250
3.1 Phillip Lim
White Embroidered Blouse
from SSENSE
$325$198
3.1 Phillip Lim
White Poplin Pocket Top
from SSENSE
$225$77
3.1 Phillip Lim
Corset Waist Top
from shopbop.com
$250
Thalia Sodi Earrings SHOP MORE
Thalia Sodi
Gold-Tone Multi-Stone, Tassel & Pom-Pom Drop Earrings, Only at Macy's
from Macy's
$29.50
Thalia Sodi
Gold-Tone Multi-Strand Fringe Drop Earrings, Only at Macy's
from Macy's
$26.50$7.86
Thalia Sodi
Wide Hoop Earrings
from Macy's
$16.50
Thalia Sodi
Flat Heart Hoop Earrings, Only at Macy's
from Macy's
$16.50
Thalia Sodi
Two-Tone Tassel Earrings, Only at Macy's
from Macy's
$22.50
Asos Tees AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Latina Living
54 Cactus-Inspired Shopping Ideas That Are Just Sharp
by Alessandra Foresto
Street Style
12 Stylist-Approved Airport Outfits That Are the Perfect Mix Between Comfy and Fashionable
by Irma Martínez
Halloween
85 Halloween Costumes You Can DIY Without Going Broke
by Alessandra Foresto
Halloween
You Can Pull Together a Last-Minute Cactus Halloween Costume With One of These 43 Pieces
by Alessandra Foresto
Asos Day Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Jennifer Lopez
Tell Us What Else Is the Definition of Boss, If Not Jennifer Lopez's Gucci Dress
by Alessandra Foresto
Selena Gomez
We'll Just Take 1 of Each Item From Selena Gomez's Spring Wardrobe
by Marina Liao
Winona Ryder
9 Winona Ryder Characters That Make Amazing Halloween Costumes
by Quinn Keaney
Camila Alves
Let Camila Alves Convince You to Give This Superforgiving Dress Style a Try
by Alessandra Foresto
Halston Cocktail Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Just Wore a Cape Dress No Other Royal Could Ever Pull Off — You'll Want to See It!
by Alessandra Foresto
Holiday Fashion
How to Add the Right Amount of Sparkle to Your New Year's Eve Outfit
by Alessandra Foresto
Halloween
38 Perfect Pop Culture Halloween Costumes For Sisters
by Maggie Pehanick
Red Carpet Style
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Flattering Dress Your Closet Needs
by Macy Daniela Martin
Topshop Sweaters AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Women
Rose Gold Gifts For Everyone on Your List
by Susi May
Camilla Belle
Camilla Belle Is Here to Prove Holiday Sweaters Don't Have to Be Ugly
by Alessandra Foresto
Gift Guide
20 Cozy Sweaters Every Fashion Girl Actually Wants to Get From Grandma This Christmas
by Alessandra Foresto
Fall Fashion
Find Your Spirit Animal (Sweater) For Fall
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Awake Tops AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
foggoffashion
rantiinreview
styleroundtheclock
rantiinreview
Thalia Sodi Earrings AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
theleopardcoat
meredithdwyer
jessbkr
jessbkr
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds