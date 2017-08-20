 Skip Nav
The Easiest DIY Halloween Costumes For Fashion Girls

Come Oct. 30, you don't want to be stuck still figuring out exactly what to wear for Halloween. Armed with your own wardrobe full of great pieces and a few inspiring ideas, whipping up a stylish costume is about to be totally painless (no, this isn't a trick).

Whether you're into a fashion-forward costume or a one-and-done look is more your style, these 44 easy DIYs will help you win your annual costume contest — no competition.

Easy CostumesDIY CostumesFashion InstagramsHalloween CostumesCostumesFallHalloweenFall Fashion
