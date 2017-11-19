Stylish Gifts Under $100
The Most Stylish Gifts You Could Possibly Buy For Less Than $100
We know that when it comes to giving gifts to a fashion girl, the pressure's on. So if you don't want to spend a lot, but her big love for bags, shoes, and trendy denim is on your mind, you came to the right place. Here, you'll find chic items that will lend her wardrobe (or home) plenty of class, and everything rings in under $100. If your mind isn't already blown once you sort through the stylish goods below, check out our under $50 guide, too. Trust us, you'll never be so excited to shop for someone else.
Fur Crossbody Strap With Chain
$95
from Orchard Mile
Dress Scandinavian By Pernille Teisbaek Hardcover Book - Yellow
$25
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Recover Take Out iPhone 6/6s/7 Case
$20 $14
from PacSun
Gift Boutique Botanical Leaf Pitcher
$55
ban.do No Drama Club Party-On Flask
$25
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Women's Logo Mesh V-Back Sports Bra
$36
from Nordstrom
Slant Collections Cactus Cocktail Shaker
$20
Doiy Salad and Sauce Serving Bowl
$57
from Asos
Striped Cotton-blend Mesh Socks - White
$95
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
One Line A Day Journal
$16.95
from Urban Outfitters
