 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
The Most Stylish Gifts You Could Possibly Buy For Less Than $100
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Most Stylish Gifts You Could Possibly Buy For Less Than $100

We know that when it comes to giving gifts to a fashion girl, the pressure's on. So if you don't want to spend a lot, but her big love for bags, shoes, and trendy denim is on your mind, you came to the right place. Here, you'll find chic items that will lend her wardrobe (or home) plenty of class, and everything rings in under $100. If your mind isn't already blown once you sort through the stylish goods below, check out our under $50 guide, too. Trust us, you'll never be so excited to shop for someone else.

Related
28 Stocking Stuffers Every Fashion Girl Will Obsess Over This Year — All Under $50
Rebecca Minkoff
Fur Crossbody Strap With Chain
$95
from Orchard Mile
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Shoulder Bags
Rizzoli
Dress Scandinavian By Pernille Teisbaek Hardcover Book - Yellow
$25
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Rizzoli Desktop Books
Adornmonde Wyatt Gold Earrings
$68
from adornmonde.com
Buy Now
PacSun Tech Accessories
Recover Take Out iPhone 6/6s/7 Case
$20 $14
from PacSun
Buy Now See more PacSun Tech Accessories
Zara Home Velvet Cushion Cover
$30
from zarahome.com
Buy Now
shopbop.com Jugs & Pitchers
Gift Boutique Botanical Leaf Pitcher
$55
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Jugs & Pitchers
LA Original Gold Vermeil LA Logo Necklace
$68
from laoriginal.com
Buy Now
Frank and Oak Gym Fleece Hoodie in Misty Rose
$50
from frankandoak.com
Buy Now
Converse Custom Chuck Taylors
$85
from store.nike.com
Buy Now
Saks Fifth Avenue Clothes and Shoes
ban.do No Drama Club Party-On Flask
$25
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Clothes and Shoes
Tory Burch
Foundation Seed Box
$98
from Tory Burch
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Women's Fashion
Kate Spade
Half Bow Beanie
$48
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Hats
Bag-all
Resort Getaway Bag Set
$60
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Bag-all Bags
Ivy Park
Women's Logo Mesh V-Back Sports Bra
$36
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Sport Bras & Underwear
Cuyana
Long Sleep Set
$85
from Cuyana
Buy Now See more Cuyana Women's Fashion
Asos Clutches
BAN DO Ban.Do Bonjour Travel Clutch
$48
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Clutches
Roxanne Assoulin Show Me The Ropes Belt
$90
from roxanneassoulin.com
Buy Now
Anine Bing Bolt Charm Earring
$79
from aninebing.com
Buy Now
shopbop.com Women's Fashion
Slant Collections Cactus Cocktail Shaker
$20
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Women's Fashion
Asos Women's Fashion
Doiy Salad and Sauce Serving Bowl
$57
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Women's Fashion
Voyage et Cie Perfume Oil Roll On
$40
from thereformation.com
Buy Now
Madewell
Embroidered Knit Bedtime Pajama Set
$88
from Madewell
Buy Now See more Madewell Pajamas
Gucci
Striped Cotton-blend Mesh Socks - White
$95
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Gucci Socks
Urban Outfitters
One Line A Day Journal
$16.95
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Mejuri Loop Earrings
$55
from mejuri.com
Buy Now
Ace and Jig Napkin Set in Macaron
$78
from aceandjig.myshopify.com
Buy Now
CALPAK Luggage Tag
$32
from calpaktravel.com
Buy Now
Dr. Martens Waffle Cotton Fine Canvas Maelly Boots
$80
from drmartens.com
Buy Now
LA Original Octa Vessels
$33
from laoriginal.com
Buy Now
Bag-all
Wine Goodie Bag Set of 2
$18
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Bag-all Bags
Rebecca Minkoff Fur Crossbody Strap With Chain
Rizzoli Dress Scandinavian By Pernille Teisbaek Hardcover Book
Adornmonde Wyatt Gold Earrings
Recover Take Out iPhone Case
Zara Home Velvet Cushion Cover
Gift Boutique Botanical Leaf Pitcher
LA Original Gold Vermeil LA Logo Necklace
Frank and Oak Gym Fleece Hoodie in Misty Rose
Converse Custom Chuck Taylors
Ban.Do No Drama Club Party-On Flask
Tory Burch Foundation Seed Box
Kate Spade New York Half Bow Beanie
Bag-all Resort Getaway Bag Set
Ivy Park Women's Logo Mesh V-Back Sports Bra
Cuyana Long Sleep Set
Ban.Do Bonjour Travel Clutch
Roxanne Assoulin Show Me The Ropes Belt
Anine Bing Bolt Charm Earring
Slant Collections Cactus Cocktail Shaker
Doiy Salad and Sauce Serving Bowl
Voyage et Cie Perfume Oil Roll On
Madewell Embroidered Knit Bedtime Pajama Set
Gucci Striped Cotton-Blend Mesh Socks
Urban Outfitters One Line A Day Journal
Mejuri Loop Earrings
Ace and Jig Napkin Set
CALPAK Power Luggage Tag
Dr. Martens Waffle Cotton Fine Canvas Maelly Boots
LA Original Octa Vessels
Bag-all Wine Goodie Bag
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts Under $100Gifts For WomenFashion GiftsHoliday FashionWinter FashionGift GuideWinterHolidayShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Rebecca Minkoff
Fur Crossbody Strap With Chain
from Orchard Mile
$95
Rizzoli
Dress Scandinavian By Pernille Teisbaek Hardcover Book - Yellow
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$25
Adornmonde Wyatt Gold Earrings
from adornmonde.com
$68
PacSun
Recover Take Out iPhone 6/6s/7 Case
from PacSun
$20$14
Zara Home Velvet Cushion Cover
from zarahome.com
$30
shopbop.com
Gift Boutique Botanical Leaf Pitcher
from shopbop.com
$55
LA Original Gold Vermeil LA Logo Necklace
from laoriginal.com
$68
Frank and Oak Gym Fleece Hoodie in Misty Rose
from frankandoak.com
$50
Converse Custom Chuck Taylors
from store.nike.com
$85
Saks Fifth Avenue
ban.do No Drama Club Party-On Flask
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$25
Tory Burch
Foundation Seed Box
from Tory Burch
$98
Kate Spade
Half Bow Beanie
from shopbop.com
$48
Bag-all
Resort Getaway Bag Set
from shopbop.com
$60
Ivy Park
Women's Logo Mesh V-Back Sports Bra
from Nordstrom
$36
Cuyana
Long Sleep Set
from Cuyana
$85
Asos
BAN DO Ban.Do Bonjour Travel Clutch
from Asos
$48
Roxanne Assoulin Show Me The Ropes Belt
from roxanneassoulin.com
$90
Anine Bing Bolt Charm Earring
from aninebing.com
$79
shopbop.com
Slant Collections Cactus Cocktail Shaker
from shopbop.com
$20
Asos
Doiy Salad and Sauce Serving Bowl
from Asos
$57
Voyage et Cie Perfume Oil Roll On
from thereformation.com
$40
Madewell
Embroidered Knit Bedtime Pajama Set
from Madewell
$88
Gucci
Striped Cotton-blend Mesh Socks - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$95
Urban Outfitters
One Line A Day Journal
from Urban Outfitters
$16.95
Mejuri Loop Earrings
from mejuri.com
$55
Ace and Jig Napkin Set in Macaron
from aceandjig.myshopify.com
$78
CALPAK Luggage Tag
from calpaktravel.com
$32
Dr. Martens Waffle Cotton Fine Canvas Maelly Boots
from drmartens.com
$80
LA Original Octa Vessels
from laoriginal.com
$33
Bag-all
Wine Goodie Bag Set of 2
from shopbop.com
$18
Shop More
Madewell Pajamas SHOP MORE
Madewell
Flannel Bedtime Pajama Pants in Buffalo Check
from Madewell
$49.50$29.99
Madewell
Knit Bedtime Pajama Pants
from Madewell
$49.50
Madewell
Knit Bedtime Pajama Top
from Madewell
$49.50
Madewell
Striped Stayover Pajama Tank Top
from Madewell
$29.50
Madewell
Striped Stayover Pajama Shorts
from Madewell
$29.50
Gucci Socks SHOP MORE
Gucci
Bee-embroidered chunky ribbed-knit socks
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$330
Gucci
Stripe-Trimmed Cable-Knit Stretch Wool-Blend Socks
from MR PORTER
$95
Gucci
Stripe-Trimmed Cable-Knit Stretch Wool-Blend Socks
from MR PORTER
$95
Gucci
Interlocking G Cotton Socks
from Neiman Marcus
$95
Gucci
Cotton-Blend Socks with Geometric Animals Motif
from Neiman Marcus
$145
Rebecca Minkoff Shoulder Bags SHOP MORE
Rebecca Minkoff
Small Love Leather Crossbody Bag - Black
from Nordstrom
$195
Rebecca Minkoff
'Mini Mac' Convertible Crossbody Bag - Black
from Nordstrom
$195
Rebecca Minkoff
Mini MAC Velvet Convertible Crossbody Bag - Black
from Nordstrom
$175$116.90
Rebecca Minkoff
Small Love Metallic Leather Crossbody Bag - Metallic
from Nordstrom
$195$129.90
Rebecca Minkoff
Isobel Poppy Hobo Bag
from Off 5th
$295$149.99
Rebecca Minkoff Shoulder Bags AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
31 Last Minute Valentine's Day Gifts That Women Actually Want
by Macy Cate Williams
Celebrity Friendships
Taylor Swift Steps Out in Short Shorts Before Her Big Met Gala Gig
by Brittney Stephens
We Spy Style
We Spy: Don't Be a Fashion Victim! Avoid These BAD Fall Trends
by Allison McNamara
Kid Shopping
6 Designer Camera Cases to Inspire Moms to Put Down the iPhone
by Katharine Stahl
Saks Fifth Avenue Clothes and Shoes AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Must Have Box
It's Never Too Late — Shop All Your Favorite POPSUGAR Must Have Items Now
by Krista Jones
Kid Shopping
45+ Sweet Products For Kids Who Are Doughnut Obsessed
by Alessia Santoro
Kid Shopping
50 Colorful Gifts For the Ultimate Rainbow-Lover
by Alessia Santoro
Kid Shopping
62 Gifts For Kids Who Love Emoji
by Alessia Santoro
Kate Spade Hats AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
58 Purr-fect Gifts For the Cat Ladies in Your Life
by Tara Block
Gift Guide
20 Must-Have Gifts From Kate Spade So Cute, You'll Want to Keep Them For Yourself
by Krista Jones
Gift Guide
50 Gifts For Anyone Who Likes All Things Pretty, Sparkly, and Pink
by Samantha Netkin
Wild Animals
35 Gifts For the Foxy Lady in Your Life
by Ashley Paige
Ivy Park Sport Bras & Underwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday Fitness
35 Fitness Gifts For Your Friend Who Only Wears Black
by Maggie Panos
Gift Guide
Over 30 Perfect Fitness Gifts You'll Be Obsessed With — All Under $20
by Dominique Astorino
Holiday Fitness
Does She Adore Beyoncé? 40+ Ivy Park Gifts She'll Love — All Under $50
by Gina Florio
Holiday Fitness
The Ultimate Gift Guide For Fitness and Health
by Susi May
Madewell Pajamas AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
cottageandvine
apieceoftoast
mrsjenfrick
andreaslookbook
Gucci Socks AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
juliamateian
hedvigso
boldinbeautiful
hedvigso
Rebecca Minkoff Shoulder Bags AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
liveloveblank
carriec
mackdzsawyer
shallwesasa
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds