Stylish TV Show Characters
13 Holiday Party Outfits Inspired by the Most Stylish TV Characters of All Time
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
13 Holiday Party Outfits Inspired by the Most Stylish TV Characters of All Time
When you're watching your favorite TV show characters on Netflix, chances are you're cozied up in PJs, and the last thing on your mind is a night out. But admit it — the reason you got so hooked on series like Sex and the City, Scream Queens, and Gossip Girl has a lot to do with the amazing outfits you're inspired by in each episode.
So, for the occasions you're in need of a standout look — like all those holiday parties you've got coming up — why not look to the ladies who know best? The Carrie Bradshaws, Olivia Popes, and Betty Drapers of television have become known for their iconic style. Just read on to choose which persona best speaks to your own wardrobe, and then shop the look!
Metallic Floral-jacquard Midi Dress - Red
$2,630 $1,315
Dylan Sleeveless Floral Jacquard Sheath Dress, Plus Size
$1,290 $360.80
from Neiman Marcus
Botanic Strapless Dress
$452.23
from NA-KD
Frock and Frill Plus Frock And Frill Plus Allover Premium Embellished Fluted Hem Detail Skater Dress
$253
Women's Star-Print Silk Georgette Maxi Dress
$1,950
from Barneys New York
Plus Size Women's Rose Print Maxi Dress
$119
ASOS Edition ASOS EDITION Bonded Velvet Ruffle Long Sleeve Midi Dress
$135
Imperium lace-embellished silk dress
$2,260 $1,582
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Maya Plus Embellished Yoke Maxi Dress With Cap Sleeve
$143 $57
Alice Olivia - Philomena Feather-embellished Cady And Lace Mini Dress - Blush
$895 $626
Women's Foxy Feather-Trimmed Wool Shift Dress
$1,395
from Barneys New York
Tweed Feather Dress
$1,852
from Orchard Mile
Boohoo Petite Printed Wrap Kimono
$32
TRACEE ELLIS ROSS FOR JCPENNEY Tracee Ellis Ross for JCP Glow Short-Sleeve Reversible Sequin Dress - Plus
$74
from JCPenney
Floral and sequin-embellished silk-organza dress
$2,594
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Floral Fit-And-Flare Cocktail Dress
$1,990
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Women's Plus Size Fit & Flare Holiday Dress
$29.99
from Target
Plus Size Bell-Sleeve Sheath Dress
$139
from Macy's
Cape Monochrome Pleated Gazar Cocktail Dress
$475 $318
from Neiman Marcus
Plus Size Popover Crepe Dress
$144
from Macy's
True Violet Tiered Longer Length Midi Dress in Tulle
$135
Plus Size Women's Embellished Crochet & Jersey Gown
$398
Embellished Tulle And Stretch-faille Gown - Claret
$990
0previous images
21more images