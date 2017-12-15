13 Holiday Party Outfits Inspired by the Most Stylish TV Characters of All Time

When you're watching your favorite TV show characters on Netflix, chances are you're cozied up in PJs, and the last thing on your mind is a night out. But admit it — the reason you got so hooked on series like Sex and the City, Scream Queens, and Gossip Girl has a lot to do with the amazing outfits you're inspired by in each episode.

So, for the occasions you're in need of a standout look — like all those holiday parties you've got coming up — why not look to the ladies who know best? The Carrie Bradshaws, Olivia Popes, and Betty Drapers of television have become known for their iconic style. Just read on to choose which persona best speaks to your own wardrobe, and then shop the look!