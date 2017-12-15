 Skip Nav
13 Holiday Party Outfits Inspired by the Most Stylish TV Characters of All Time
13 Holiday Party Outfits Inspired by the Most Stylish TV Characters of All Time

When you're watching your favorite TV show characters on Netflix, chances are you're cozied up in PJs, and the last thing on your mind is a night out. But admit it — the reason you got so hooked on series like Sex and the City, Scream Queens, and Gossip Girl has a lot to do with the amazing outfits you're inspired by in each episode.

So, for the occasions you're in need of a standout look — like all those holiday parties you've got coming up — why not look to the ladies who know best? The Carrie Bradshaws, Olivia Popes, and Betty Drapers of television have become known for their iconic style. Just read on to choose which persona best speaks to your own wardrobe, and then shop the look!

Zara Contrast Velvet Dress
Zara Contrast Velvet Dress
$50
from zara.com
Buy Now
Avenue
Metallic Floral Scuba Dress
$70
from Avenue
Buy Now See more Avenue Plus Dresses
DELPOZO
Embellished Bow Jacquard Gown
$5053
from Harrods
Buy Now See more DELPOZO Evening Dresses
Prada
Metallic Floral-jacquard Midi Dress - Red
$2,630 $1,315
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Prada Cocktail Dresses
Marchesa
jacquard asymmetric gown
$995
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Marchesa Evening Dresses
Marina Rinaldi
Dylan Sleeveless Floral Jacquard Sheath Dress, Plus Size
$1,290 $360.80
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Marina Rinaldi Plus Dresses
For Love & Lemons
Botanic Strapless Dress
$452.23
from NA-KD
Buy Now See more For Love & Lemons Dresses
Asos Plus Dresses
Frock and Frill Plus Frock And Frill Plus Allover Premium Embellished Fluted Hem Detail Skater Dress
$253
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Dresses
Marchesa
layered floral dress
$1,195
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Marchesa Evening Dresses
Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini
Women's Star-Print Silk Georgette Maxi Dress
$1,950
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Day Dresses
Missoni
Sleeveless metallic-knit maxi dress
$1,875
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Missoni Dresses
City Chic
Plus Size Women's Rose Print Maxi Dress
$119
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more City Chic Plus Dresses
Reformation
Vix Dress
$178
from Reformation
Buy Now See more Reformation Dresses
Club L
Plus Velour Wrap Front Dress
$35
from Asos
Buy Now See more Club L Plus Dresses
Asos Evening Dresses
ASOS Edition ASOS EDITION Bonded Velvet Ruffle Long Sleeve Midi Dress
$135
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Evening Dresses
Temperley London
Imperium lace-embellished silk dress
$2,260 $1,582
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Temperley London Cocktail Dresses
Asos Plus Dresses
Maya Plus Embellished Yoke Maxi Dress With Cap Sleeve
$143 $57
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Dresses
Zara Long Shiny Dress
Zara Long Shiny Dress
$90
from zara.com
Buy Now
Alice + Olivia
Alice Olivia - Philomena Feather-embellished Cady And Lace Mini Dress - Blush
$895 $626
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Alice + Olivia Cocktail Dresses
Lisa Perry
Women's Foxy Feather-Trimmed Wool Shift Dress
$1,395
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Lisa Perry Cocktail Dresses
Faith Connexion
Tweed Feather Dress
$1,852
from Orchard Mile
Buy Now See more Faith Connexion Dresses
Asos
Embroidered Kimono Midi Dress
$119
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Dresses
Asos Petite Dresses
Boohoo Petite Printed Wrap Kimono
$32
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Petite Dresses
Zara Mini Dress With Print
Zara Mini Dress With Print
$70
from zara.com
Buy Now
JCPenney Plus Dresses
TRACEE ELLIS ROSS FOR JCPENNEY Tracee Ellis Ross for JCP Glow Short-Sleeve Reversible Sequin Dress - Plus
$74
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more JCPenney Plus Dresses
Christopher Kane
Floral and sequin-embellished silk-organza dress
$2,594
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Christopher Kane Dresses
Zara Crossover Dress With Sequins
Zara Crossover Dress With Sequins
$90
from zara.com
Buy Now
Zac Posen
Floral Fit-And-Flare Cocktail Dress
$1,990
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Zac Posen Cocktail Dresses
LK Bennett
x Preen Syd crepe dress
$375 $255
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more LK Bennett Dresses
Xhilaration
Women's Plus Size Fit & Flare Holiday Dress
$29.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Xhilaration Plus Dresses
Lucky Brand
Bell Sleeve Dress
$119
from Lucky Brand
Buy Now See more Lucky Brand Dresses
Calvin Klein
Plus Size Bell-Sleeve Sheath Dress
$139
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Calvin Klein Plus Dresses
Milly
Women's Nicole Bell Sleeve Dress
$380
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Milly Cocktail Dresses
Self-Portrait
Cape Monochrome Pleated Gazar Cocktail Dress
$475 $318
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Self-Portrait Cocktail Dresses
Givenchy
Silk Cape Dress
$1,990
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Givenchy Cocktail Dresses
Calvin Klein
Plus Size Popover Crepe Dress
$144
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Calvin Klein Plus Dresses
Asos Dresses
True Violet Tiered Longer Length Midi Dress in Tulle
$135
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Dresses
Mac Duggal
Plus Size Women's Embellished Crochet & Jersey Gown
$398
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Mac Duggal Plus Dresses
Marchesa
Embellished Tulle And Stretch-faille Gown - Claret
$990
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Marchesa Evening Dresses
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
