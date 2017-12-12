 Skip Nav
27 Watches to Gift to the Girl With a Serious Jewelry Obsession
27 Watches to Gift to the Girl With a Serious Jewelry Obsession

If you're shopping for a girl who stacks a variety of jewelry pieces on her wrist, chances are she needs a new watch. The accessory is a staple like sunglasses: we've got our favorites, the neutrals that go with every outfit, and the standouts we wear to make a statement. Just like eyewear, watch collections are constantly growing.

But a timepiece that makes for the perfect holiday gift is truly special, whether it's got rainbow lucite detail like Gucci's creation or a vintage chain strap like the Chanel design we found. Ahead, we've rounded up 27 of the finest designs available now at every price point, any of which might spark a newfound obsession with watches or a brand-new label.

Fendi
Selleria watch with interchangeable straps
$1,535
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Fendi Watches
Daniel Wellington
Daniel Welington Classic Petite Bondi Watch, 32mm
$169
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Daniel Wellington Watches
Gucci
Vintage Web, 24x40mm
$880
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Watches
Michael Kors
MKT5004 Access Rose Gold Bradshaw Smart Watch
$520
from Asos
Buy Now See more Michael Kors Watches
shopbop.com Watches
Gift Boutique Genuine Leather 4 Watch Case
$83
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Watches
Tory Burch
Surrey Watch, Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel, 22 X 23.5 Mm
$350
from Tory Burch
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Watches
Chanel Premiere Watch from What Goes Around Comes Around
Chanel Premiere Watch from What Goes Around Comes Around
$2,542
from shopbop.com
Buy Now
Corniche Heritage Taupe Steel Watch
Heritage Taupe Steel style
$365
from cornichewatches.com
Buy Now
Kate Spade
Women's Metro Taxi Leather Strap Watch, 34Mm
$195
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Watches
Coach
Apple Watch Strap With Rexy
$150
from Coach
Buy Now See more Coach Watches
MVMT Sherry Watch
$135
from mvmtwatches.com
Buy Now
Rebecca Minkoff
Gold Tone Biker Stud Leather Guitar Strap, 16Mm
$60
from Orchard Mile
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Watches
DKNY
Minute Rockaway Hybrid Smartwatch - Excluded From Promotions
$155
from DKNY
Buy Now See more DKNY Watches
Salvatore Ferragamo
Stainless Steel Champagne Dial Watch, 37mm
$1,195
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Salvatore Ferragamo Watches
Asos
Exclusive Shoulder Detail Gold Mesh Strap Watch
$32 $22
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Watches
Fossil
The Curator Series x Amber Interiors Multifunction Brown Leather Watch
$155
from Fossil
Buy Now See more Fossil Watches
Linjer The Classic Design
$249
from linjer.co
Buy Now
Michele
Women's 18Mm Leather Watch Strap
$120
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Michele Watches
Nixon
Time Teller Acetate Tortoiseshell Watch
$125
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Nixon Watches
Rebecca Minkoff
Women's Bffl Studded Leather Strap Watch, 36Mm
$195
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Watches
Kate Spade
Daisy Chain Watch, 20mm
$325
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Watches
Burberry
Diamond, Stainless Steel & Leather Strap Watch
$695 $347.50
from Off 5th
Buy Now See more Burberry Watches
Elizabeth and James
Series 2000 Digital Watch, 38mm
$200
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Elizabeth and James Watches
Asos
Stone Slice Watch
$32
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Watches
Casio
Vintage Digital Clasp Metal Watch
$65
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Casio Watches
Chopard
Happy Dreams 36 Satin, 18-karat Rose Gold, Diamond And Mother-of-pearl Watch
$44,880
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Chopard Watches
Hermes
Cape Cod Watch
$1495
from TheRealReal
Buy Now See more Hermes Watches
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
