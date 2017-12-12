Stylish Watches to Gift For the Holidays
27 Watches to Gift to the Girl With a Serious Jewelry Obsession
If you're shopping for a girl who stacks a variety of jewelry pieces on her wrist, chances are she needs a new watch. The accessory is a staple like sunglasses: we've got our favorites, the neutrals that go with every outfit, and the standouts we wear to make a statement. Just like eyewear, watch collections are constantly growing.
But a timepiece that makes for the perfect holiday gift is truly special, whether it's got rainbow lucite detail like Gucci's creation or a vintage chain strap like the Chanel design we found. Ahead, we've rounded up 27 of the finest designs available now at every price point, any of which might spark a newfound obsession with watches or a brand-new label.
Selleria watch with interchangeable straps
$1,535
from Farfetch
Daniel Welington Classic Petite Bondi Watch, 32mm
$169
MKT5004 Access Rose Gold Bradshaw Smart Watch
$520
Gift Boutique Genuine Leather 4 Watch Case
$83
Surrey Watch, Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel, 22 X 23.5 Mm
$350
from Tory Burch
Women's Metro Taxi Leather Strap Watch, 34Mm
$195
Gold Tone Biker Stud Leather Guitar Strap, 16Mm
$60
from Orchard Mile
Minute Rockaway Hybrid Smartwatch - Excluded From Promotions
$155
from DKNY
Stainless Steel Champagne Dial Watch, 37mm
$1,195
Exclusive Shoulder Detail Gold Mesh Strap Watch
$32 $22
The Curator Series x Amber Interiors Multifunction Brown Leather Watch
$155
from Fossil
Time Teller Acetate Tortoiseshell Watch
$125
from Urban Outfitters
Women's Bffl Studded Leather Strap Watch, 36Mm
$195
Diamond, Stainless Steel & Leather Strap Watch
$695 $347.50
from Off 5th
Series 2000 Digital Watch, 38mm
$200
Happy Dreams 36 Satin, 18-karat Rose Gold, Diamond And Mother-of-pearl Watch
$44,880
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
