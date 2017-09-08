These Street Style Stars Will Convince You to Get Out Your Black Tights

Autumn is just around the corner, and with the arrival of colder temperatures comes the inevitable return of the Jennifer Aniston-approved black tights. Now that we've found a pair that genuinely doesn't ladder and that we finally know how we're really supposed to put them on, the only thing left to do is to find stylish ways to wear them. For all the inspiration we needed, we turned to our favorite street style stars, and the following pictures should be enough to get you excited about tights weather.