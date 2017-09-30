22 Simple Ways to Work Your Coat This Fall

Your coat is arguably the most important purchase you'll make all season. It's the one piece virtually everyone sees you in, from strangers on the street to coworkers and family. And with so many statement-making, on-trend offerings available now, it's officially time to start viewing your topper like the integral wardrobe item it is.

If anyone knows how to work an outerwear option, it's the street style set. From throwing a belt on top to matching with accessories, the fashion insider crowd has a seemingly endless supply of styling tricks to steal that will instantly elevate your look. And steal we will: ahead, find 22 ultrachic ways to wear your coat, as executed by the experts.