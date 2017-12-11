You wore them until they were tattered and discolored years ago, but then, your UGG boots sort of retired to the back of your closet. It's not that our trusty Winter shoes got less cozy, it's just that it was time to switch up our look.

But UGG is refreshing its label every season, rolling out brand-new styles, including short silhouettes in fresh colorways that look luxe paired with cropped jeans. In fact, bloggers and It girls, like Zendaya, are working their UGG shoes at all heights, with outfits that range from completely casual to high-fashion fancy. If you need more proof, just check out how Jennifer Lopez rocked them while filming in NYC.

Read on for 22 ways to wear UGG, then shop the brand's updated offerings once you're feeling inspired.

— Additional reporting by Sarah Wasilak