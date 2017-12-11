 Skip Nav
22 Winter Outfits With UGG Boots That We'd Copy in an Instant
22 Winter Outfits With UGG Boots That We'd Copy in an Instant

You wore them until they were tattered and discolored years ago, but then, your UGG boots sort of retired to the back of your closet. It's not that our trusty Winter shoes got less cozy, it's just that it was time to switch up our look.

But UGG is refreshing its label every season, rolling out brand-new styles, including short silhouettes in fresh colorways that look luxe paired with cropped jeans. In fact, bloggers and It girls, like Zendaya, are working their UGG shoes at all heights, with outfits that range from completely casual to high-fashion fancy. If you need more proof, just check out how Jennifer Lopez rocked them while filming in NYC.

Read on for 22 ways to wear UGG, then shop the brand's updated offerings once you're feeling inspired.

— Additional reporting by Sarah Wasilak

With Must-Have Frayed Denim That Just Grazes the Top of Your Boot
With a Cozy, Printed Sweater During the Holiday Season
With Skinny Denim and a Poncho
Cropped With a Midi Skirt and Cozy Cardigan
Have the Boot Blend in With Your All-Black Outfit
With Black Leggings and a Furry Vest
With a Striped Tee, Leather Jacket, and Bandana
Wear It With the Top Portion Pulled All the Way Down to Expose the Furry Part Inside
In a Rugged Style, Paired With a Plaid Scarf
Get a Pair of UGG Boots in a Pastel Shade For Winter
In Shearling With Acid-Wash Jeans and Neutral Outerwear
Wear With a Luxe Fur Coat
Style Your Gray UGG Boots With White Jeans
Accented With a Black Baseball Cap
With a Chic Furling Parka and Wide-Brim Hat
With Plenty of Neutral Layers and Jeans That Stop Above the Ankle
Styled With Black Jeans That Have Rips at the Knees
With a Classic Trench Coat, Knitted Beanie, and Gloves
With Knee Socks and a Vintage Sweatshirt
Peeking Out From Under Your Flares With a Shaggy Coat and Striped Shirt
Folded Over With a Striped Blouse That's Come Undone
With a Knit Midlength Dress and Fringed Bag
UGG
Patten Women's Pull-on Boots
from Zappos
$200
UGG
Irina Women's Boots
from Zappos
$229.95
UGG
Women's Mckay Water Resistant Bootie
from Nordstrom
$149.95
UGG
Women's Classic Cuff Short Boot
from Nordstrom
$179.95
UGG
Classic Mini II Metallic Accent Boots
from Bloomingdale's
$140
UGG
Shaina Women's Boots
from Zappos
$169.95
UGG
Women's Gita Genuine Shearling Boot
from Nordstrom
$169.95
UGG
Becket Leather Mid-Calf Boots
from Off 5th
$225$99.99
UGG
Classic Cardy Boots
from Off 5th
$150$99.99
UGG
Women's Bailey Bow Tall
from UGG Australia
$250$179.99
UGG
Classic Short UGGpure(TM) Lined Boot
from Nordstrom Rack
$175$109.97
UGG
Classic Short II Women's Boots
from Zappos
$159.95
