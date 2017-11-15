 Skip Nav
Tiffany Trump's Nude Dress Is Causing a Shopping Meltdown

Tiffany Trump might not be front and center like her half-sister Ivanka Trump, but as one of the president's children, all eyes are definitely still on her. It seems that Tiffany has embraced the spotlight — at least when it comes to style — and recently posted a photo of herself donning a sheer, champagne dress.

While we don't know what designer she was sporting, we are fans of her semi "naked dress" look, which is so in style right now. Taking a few notes from one of the president's daughters, we've rounded up a few sexy and chic frocks that take the nude and sheer dress style to the next level for you to shop!

For Love & Lemons Mallorca Embroidery Dress
$225
from shop.forloveandlemons.com
Buy Now
Nina Short Champagne Applique Prom Cocktail Dress
$60
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Free People
Night Shimmers Mini Dress
$108
from Free People
Buy Now See more Free People Dresses
Dress the Population
Women's Claudia Plunging Illusion Sequin Lace Minidress
$253
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Dress the Population Day Dresses
Bardot
Women's Embroidered Mesh Dress
$139
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Bardot Cocktail Dresses
Free People Temecula Fit and Flare Dress
$215
from freepeople.com
Buy Now
Dress the Population
Women's Abbie Minidress
$208
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Dress the Population Evening Dresses
For Love & Lemons Mallorca Tulle Dress
$365
from shop.forloveandlemons.com
Buy Now
For Love & Lemons Mallorca Embroidery Dress
Nina Prom Cocktail Dress
Free People Night Shimmers Mini Dress
Dress the Population Claudia Illusion Sequin Mini Dress
Bardot Embroidered Mesh Dress
Free People Fit and Flare Dress
Dress the Population Abbie Minidress
For Love & Lemons Mallorca Tulle Dress
