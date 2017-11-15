Here's Why Models Can't Get Enough of the Affordable Brand I.AM.GIA

When we got the opportunity to interview the designer behind the brand I.Am.Gia, I instantly jumped at the chance. After all, we've seen just about every single supermodel from Bella Hadid to Kaia Gerber wear the affordable Australian label. One thing I was dying to find out was who, exactly, is "Gia"?

The whole concept has been shrouded in mystery — even the brand's "About Us" section teases, "Can I tell you a secret...? You'll never know." I sat down with the brand's cofounder and designer Alana Pallister to get the inside scoop. Keep reading to learn more about I.Am.Gia (like how the idea came to Alana while she was meditating in a gravity flotation tank), and shop some popular pieces for your closet too.