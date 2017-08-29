What to Shop at America Eagle
15 Surprisingly Cute Things Fashion Girls Can Find at American Eagle
American Eagle is our go-to brand for classic, affordable apparel with a trendy edge. The company was originally founded in 1977 as just one store in Novi, MI. Now, there are over a thousand stores that shoppers flock to on a daily basis. We love American Eagle's promotion of body positivity and its inclusive designs — they really put it on the map as a forward-thinking retailer. If you're a fashion-loving gal, you'll totally appreciate many of the cool statement pieces we rounded up for you. Take a look and shop them before they sell out — the store is constantly switching up its merchandise.
AE Velvet Varsity Bomber
$69.95
Don't Ask Why Ruffle Tie Back Dress
$44.95
AE Velvet Skinny Scarf
$9.95
BC Footwear Breezy Heel
$80
AE Corduroy Overall Dress
$69.95
AE Slouchy Off-the-Shoulder Crop Sweater
$44.95
AE Denim X Super Hi-Rise Jegging
$49.95
Keds Triple Kick Metallic Sneaker
$75
AE Faux-Leather Moto Jacket
$99.95
AE Mock Neck Lace-Up-Back Dress
$39.95
AE Graphic Denim Shirt Jacket
$49.95
AE Led Zeppelin Band T-Shirt
$24.95
Street Level Tote
$49.95 $22.49
AE Crushed Velvet Cami Tank
$19.95
AE Lace-Up Flat
$34.95
