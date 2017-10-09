 Skip Nav
Here's What Our Shopping Editor Is Spending It All on This Week

As a shopping editor, I have a folder on my computer for everything that catches my eye. I hate discovering new brands or must-have pieces and just forgetting about them — they deserve better from me. And when I'm ready to stock up, I know exactly where to look. From brocade mules to oversize sweatshirts that I just want to live in, here's everything I'm picking up this week. Join me!

Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Two Toned Lipstick in Kimchi/Persimmon
$26
Buy Now
Veda Gio Velvet Top
$358
Buy Now
Larkspur hat
$560
Buy Now
Sam Edelman Marilyn Studded Slipper
Banana Republic Stripe Asymmetrical Hem Skirt
Alexandre Vauthier Striped Sweatshirt
West Elm Mid-Century Turned Wood Leg Planters — Patterned
Everlane The Boss Boot
Wildfox Couture '80s Track Star Jack Joggers
