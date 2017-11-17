 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
10 Comfortable Thanksgiving Outfits That Don't Sacrifice Style
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
10 Comfortable Thanksgiving Outfits That Don't Sacrifice Style

Thanksgiving is a time for mingling with family, catching up with old friends, and posing for pictures. But most of all, Thanksgiving is a time for eating — and you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who disagrees with that. But since you'll be getting your fill around lots of other people, we know you'll want to make a statement — all while sneakily hiding your food baby.

Surprisingly, that's an easy feat. All you need to do is follow the smart styling tips ahead, courtesy of some of our favorite bloggers who mastered their holiday looks last season, then shop for pieces that are equally eye-catching and forgiving. Read on to see how it's done!

— Additional reporting by Sarah Wasilak

Related
The Most Flattering Trends to Wear Right Now
And Other Stories Dresses
Crushed Velvet Wrap Dress
$95
from And Other Stories
Buy Now See more And Other Stories Dresses
J Brand
Women's '620' Mid Rise Skinny Jeans
$227
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more J Brand Skinny Denim
Kenneth Cole New York
Plus Size Women's 'Original Teddy' Faux Fur Coat
$178 $89.90
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kenneth Cole New York Plus Outerwear
Madewell
Women's 'Whisper' Cotton V-Neck Pocket Tee
$19.50
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Madewell Tees
Bardot
Pleated Skirt
$98
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Bardot Skirts
Asos
Ruffle Smock Blouse In Red Floral
$54
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Tops
Acne Studios
Raze mohair-blend sweater
$380
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Acne Studios Sweaters
Lane Bryant
Pleated Chiffon Midi Skirt
$79.95 $59.99
from Lane Bryant
Buy Now See more Lane Bryant Plus Skirts
H&M
Faux Fur Jacket
$59.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Fur Coats
J.Crew
Everyday cashmere crewneck sweater
$98
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Cashmere Sweaters
Levi's
Plus Size 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans
$69.50 $49.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Levi's Plus Jeans
Frame
Old School Los Angeles Sweatshirt in Yellow.
$175
from Forward By Elyse Walker
Buy Now See more Frame Sweaters
3x1
Cherry Blossom Kimono
$425
from Orchard Mile
Buy Now See more 3x1 Jackets
Topshop
Velvet lace-trim slip dress
$68
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Dresses
Leith
Women's Ruffle One-Shoulder Blouse
$65
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Leith Tops
REVOLVE Camisoles
CAMI NYC The Racer Cami
$147
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more REVOLVE Camisoles
LOVE21
LOVE 21 Contemporary Floral Kimono
$24.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more LOVE21 Jackets
& Other Stories Wrap Dress
J Brand Jeans
Kenneth Cole Coat
Madewell Tee
Bardot Pleated Skirt
Asos Floral Top
Acne Studios Sweater
Lane Bryant Skirt
H&M Faux Fur Jacket
J.Crew Sweater
Levi's Skinny Jeans
Frame Sweatshirt
3x1 Kimono
Topshop Dress
Leith Blouse
Cami NYC
Love 21 Kimono
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Fashion InstagramsHoliday FashionWinter FashionStyle How ToGet The LookWinterStreet StyleThanksgivingFall FashionShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
And Other Stories
Crushed Velvet Wrap Dress
from And Other Stories
$95
J Brand
Women's '620' Mid Rise Skinny Jeans
from Nordstrom
$227
Kenneth Cole New York
Plus Size Women's 'Original Teddy' Faux Fur Coat
from Nordstrom
$178$89.90
Madewell
Women's 'Whisper' Cotton V-Neck Pocket Tee
from Nordstrom
$19.50
Bardot
Pleated Skirt
from REVOLVE
$98
Asos
Ruffle Smock Blouse In Red Floral
from Asos
$54
Acne Studios
Raze mohair-blend sweater
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$380
Lane Bryant
Pleated Chiffon Midi Skirt
from Lane Bryant
$79.95$59.99
H&M
Faux Fur Jacket
from H&M
$59.99
J.Crew
Everyday cashmere crewneck sweater
from J.Crew
$98
Levi's
Plus Size 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans
from Macy's
$69.50$49.99
Frame
Old School Los Angeles Sweatshirt in Yellow.
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$175
3x1
Cherry Blossom Kimono
from Orchard Mile
$425
Topshop
Velvet lace-trim slip dress
from Topshop
$68
Leith
Women's Ruffle One-Shoulder Blouse
from Nordstrom
$65
REVOLVE
CAMI NYC The Racer Cami
from REVOLVE
$147
LOVE21
LOVE 21 Contemporary Floral Kimono
from Forever 21
$24.90
Shop More
J Brand Skinny Denim SHOP MORE
J Brand
Maria High-rise Skinny Jeans - Blue
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$230
J Brand
Maria High Rise Photo Ready Jeans
from shopbop.com
$189
J Brand
Women's Natasha Sky High High Waist Skinny Jeans
from Nordstrom
$248
J Brand
Maria Pintuck Stirrup Jeans
from shopbop.com
$248
J Brand
Women's Maria Ripped High Waist Skinny Jeans
from Nordstrom
$198$148.50
Levi's Plus Jeans SHOP MORE
Levi's
Plus Size 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans
from Macy's
$69.50$44.99
Levi's
Shaping Capri Jean (Plus Size)
from Nordstrom Rack
$54.50$29.97
Levi's
Plus Size 314 Shaping Straight-Leg Jeans
from Macy's
$69.50$44.99
Levi's
Plus Size 414 Relaxed-Fit Straight-Leg Jeans
from Macy's
$59.50$36.99
Levi's
Plus Size 310 Shaping Super Skinny Jeans
from Macy's
$69.50$44.99
And Other Stories Dresses SHOP MORE
And Other Stories
Dotted Frill Dress
from And Other Stories
$95
And Other Stories
Blazer Dress
from And Other Stories
$115
And Other Stories
Cotton Shirt Dress
from And Other Stories
$95
And Other Stories
Fruity Print Dress
from And Other Stories
$125$63
And Other Stories
Shimmering Jacquard Dress
from And Other Stories
$85$43
J Brand Skinny Denim AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
gade4real
ladyb_q8
ladyb_q8
fashionoverfatigue
Levi's Plus Jeans AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
musingsofacurvylady
musingsofacurvylady
musingsofacurvylady
madlystyled
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds