This Retro Sunglasses Trend Smells Like Teen Spirit

Love it or hate it, those tiny '90s sunglasses are back. And now, thanks to Rihanna and Sofia Richie, you can add another nostalgic pair of sunglasses to that list: white frames. These retro sunnies remind us of the famous pair Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain used to wear regularly back in the '90s and celebs can't seem to get enough of this nostalgic style.

Badgirlriri and Sofia aren't the only ones who've been spotted in this trend; Victoria's Secret models Elsa Hosk, Josephine Skriver, and Sara Sampaio are fans too. Have a look at what we're calling the next big sunglasses trend and buy similar versions before they go viral.