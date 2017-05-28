 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This Retro Sunglasses Trend Smells Like Teen Spirit

White Sunglasses Trend

This Retro Sunglasses Trend Smells Like Teen Spirit

Love it or hate it, those tiny '90s sunglasses are back. And now, thanks to Rihanna and Sofia Richie, you can add another nostalgic pair of sunglasses to that list: white frames. These retro sunnies remind us of the famous pair Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain used to wear regularly back in the '90s and celebs can't seem to get enough of this nostalgic style.

Badgirlriri and Sofia aren't the only ones who've been spotted in this trend; Victoria's Secret models Elsa Hosk, Josephine Skriver, and Sara Sampaio are fans too. Have a look at what we're calling the next big sunglasses trend and buy similar versions before they go viral.

Related
After 20 Years, 1997's Top Fashion Trends Are Back in Style

Shop Brands
Elizabeth and James · Dolce & Gabbana · Gucci · Jimmy Choo · Kate Spade · Acne Studios
Image Source: Getty
Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie
Image Source: Getty / PG/Bauer-Griffin
Rihanna
Rihanna
Image Source: Getty / starzfly/Bauer-Griffin
Danielle Bernstein
Elsa Hosk

A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on

Josephine Skriver
Sara Sampaio

A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on

Elizabeth and James
Mckinley Fashion Sunglasses
$185
from Zappos Luxury
Buy Now See more Elizabeth and James Sunglasses
Dolce & Gabbana
Printed Acetate Cat-Eye Sunglasses
$277
from LUISAVIAROMA
Buy Now See more Dolce & Gabbana Sunglasses
Gucci
oversize square frame sunglasses
$293
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Gucci Sunglasses
Jimmy Choo
Women's Wendy 51Mm Round Sunglasses - Black/ Glitter/ Black
$455 $364
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Jimmy Choo Sunglasses
Kate Spade
Women's Krystalyn 53Mm Sunglasses - Black
$160 $128
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Sunglasses
Acne Studios
Mustang Sunglasses
$320
from La Garçonne
Buy Now See more Acne Studios Sunglasses
Spring 2017Fashion InstagramsCelebrity Street StyleNostalgiaGet The LookSpringStreet StyleCelebrity StyleTrendsSunglassesShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Elizabeth and James
Mckinley Fashion Sunglasses
from Zappos Luxury
$185
Dolce & Gabbana
Printed Acetate Cat-Eye Sunglasses
from LUISAVIAROMA
$277
Gucci
oversize square frame sunglasses
from Farfetch
$293
Jimmy Choo
Women's Wendy 51Mm Round Sunglasses - Black/ Glitter/ Black
from Nordstrom
$455 $364
Kate Spade
Women's Krystalyn 53Mm Sunglasses - Black
from Nordstrom
$160 $128
Acne Studios
Mustang Sunglasses
from La Garçonne
$320
Shop More
Jimmy Choo Sunglasses SHOP MORE
Jimmy Choo
RAFFY Grey Glitter and Metal Round Framed Sunglasses
from Jimmy Choo
$445
Jimmy Choo
VIVY 20TH Grey Round Framed Sunglasses with Detachable Jewel Clip On
from Jimmy Choo
$1,000
Jimmy Choo
Women's 'Andies' 54Mm Round Sunglasses - Rose Gold/ Brown
from Nordstrom
$475 $380
Jimmy Choo
Women's Masks 63Mm Rimless Shield Sunglasses - Gold/ Black
from Nordstrom
$455 $364
Jimmy Choo
Women's 57Mm Butterfly Sunglasses - Shiny Black
from Nordstrom
$395 $316
Dolce & Gabbana Sunglasses SHOP MORE
Dolce & Gabbana
Gold & Black Cat Eye Sunglasses
from SSENSE
$370
Dolce & Gabbana
Black Cat-Eye Sunglasses
from SSENSE
$295
Dolce & Gabbana
Tortoiseshell Cat-Eye Sunglasses
from SSENSE
$280
Dolce & Gabbana
Gold Studded Daisy Sunglasses
from SSENSE
$715
Dolce & Gabbana
2016 Embellished Putti Sunglasses
from TheRealReal
$2,695 $1,078
Gucci Sunglasses SHOP MORE
Gucci
L'Aveugle Par Amour metal sunglasses
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$550
Gucci
Oversized square-frame sunglasses
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$348
Gucci
Round-frame metal sunglasses
from Gucci
$620
Gucci
Oversized square-frame sunglasses
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$234
Gucci
Rectangular-frame sunglasses with pearls
from Gucci
$1,105
Jimmy Choo Sunglasses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
shallwesasa
shallwesasa
shallwesasa
melaniepace
Dolce & Gabbana Sunglasses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
apaintedsoul
krystin_lee
laiamagazine
laceandlashesblog
Gucci Sunglasses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
theperennialstyle
amixofmin
tay_brandenburg
thatslovelyblog
Gucci Sunglasses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
tonyathemoptop
acutestyleaddict
shopstylesocial
colormecourtney
Kate Spade Sunglasses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
cheersj
cheersj
stylebymary
amandamaxwell22
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds