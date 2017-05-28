5/28/17 5/28/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Nostalgia White Sunglasses Trend This Retro Sunglasses Trend Smells Like Teen Spirit May 28, 2017 by Nikita Ramsinghani 11 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Love it or hate it, those tiny '90s sunglasses are back. And now, thanks to Rihanna and Sofia Richie, you can add another nostalgic pair of sunglasses to that list: white frames. These retro sunnies remind us of the famous pair Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain used to wear regularly back in the '90s and celebs can't seem to get enough of this nostalgic style. Badgirlriri and Sofia aren't the only ones who've been spotted in this trend; Victoria's Secret models Elsa Hosk, Josephine Skriver, and Sara Sampaio are fans too. Have a look at what we're calling the next big sunglasses trend and buy similar versions before they go viral. RelatedAfter 20 Years, 1997's Top Fashion Trends Are Back in Style Shop Brands Elizabeth and James · Dolce & Gabbana · Gucci · Jimmy Choo · Kate Spade · Acne Studios Image Source: Getty Sofia Richie Image Source: Getty / PG/Bauer-Griffin Rihanna Image Source: Getty / starzfly/Bauer-Griffin Danielle Bernstein A post shared by Danielle Bernstein (@weworewhat) on Apr 4, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT Elsa Hosk A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on Apr 1, 2017 at 5:53am PDT Josephine Skriver A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Apr 17, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT Sara Sampaio A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Apr 16, 2017 at 6:39pm PDT Elizabeth and James Mckinley Fashion Sunglasses $185 from Zappos Luxury Buy Now See more Elizabeth and James Sunglasses Dolce & Gabbana Printed Acetate Cat-Eye Sunglasses $277 from LUISAVIAROMA Buy Now See more Dolce & Gabbana Sunglasses Gucci oversize square frame sunglasses $293 from Farfetch Buy Now See more Gucci Sunglasses Jimmy Choo Women's Wendy 51Mm Round Sunglasses - Black/ Glitter/ Black $455 $364 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Jimmy Choo Sunglasses Kate Spade Women's Krystalyn 53Mm Sunglasses - Black $160 $128 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Kate Spade Sunglasses Acne Studios Mustang Sunglasses $320 from La Garçonne Buy Now See more Acne Studios Sunglasses Share this post Spring 2017Fashion InstagramsCelebrity Street StyleNostalgiaGet The LookSpringStreet StyleCelebrity StyleTrendsSunglassesShopping