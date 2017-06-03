This New Victoria's Secret Model Just Might Rival Gigi Hadid

If you need a quick rundown on the one model to keep your eye on in 2017, meet Grace Elizabeth. The 19-year-old was named the new face of Victoria's Secret Pink, joining fellow model Zuri Tibby, after walking in the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Grace also just landed her first Carolina Herrera Spring '17 campaign alongside supermodel Lily Aldridge. As if this doesn't give her enough fashion cred, her résumé includes walking in shows like Moschino, Erdem, Jeremy Scott, Tory Burch, and the list goes on. Though she's been in the business for awhile, we're thinking this might be her year to steal the spotlight. So, read up on Grace and keep watch for her fashion domination.