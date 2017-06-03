 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This New Victoria's Secret Model Just Might Rival Gigi Hadid
Spring Fashion
How the Picnic Basket Became Spring's Must-Have Bag
Personal Essay
I Wore Heels to Work For 2 Weeks — and I Paid
Summer
The 22 Things Our Editors Are Shopping This Month
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 14  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
This New Victoria's Secret Model Just Might Rival Gigi Hadid

If you need a quick rundown on the one model to keep your eye on in 2017, meet Grace Elizabeth. The 19-year-old was named the new face of Victoria's Secret Pink, joining fellow model Zuri Tibby, after walking in the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Grace also just landed her first Carolina Herrera Spring '17 campaign alongside supermodel Lily Aldridge. As if this doesn't give her enough fashion cred, her résumé includes walking in shows like Moschino, Erdem, Jeremy Scott, Tory Burch, and the list goes on. Though she's been in the business for awhile, we're thinking this might be her year to steal the spotlight. So, read up on Grace and keep watch for her fashion domination.

Related
Jude Law's Daughter Is Fashion's Next It Girl — or Haven't You Noticed?

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Grace ElizabethStyle ProfileFashion InstagramsModelsCelebrity StyleVictoria's Secret PinkVictoria's Secret
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Get the Dish
by Brandi Milloy
Kendrick Lamar's Support of Centennial High Marching Band
Entertainment Video
Kendrick Lamar's Changing Lives at His High School
by M'Ballu Tejan-Sie
Angelina Jolie Black Dress at Airport June 2016
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie's Travel Outfit Looks Basic, but It's Brilliant
by Sarah Wasilak
NY Fashion Week: Victoria's Secret Phi Beta Pink
Victoria's Secret Pink
NY Fashion Week: Victoria's Secret Phi Beta Pink
by Fashion
Kourtney Kardashian's Style
Kourtney Kardashian
by Nikita Ramsinghani
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds