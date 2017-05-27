5/27/17 5/27/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Spring Fashion Wicker Basket Bags Trend 2017 How the Picnic Basket Became Spring's Must-Have Bag May 27, 2017 by Hannah Weil McKinley 49 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. You may have scrolled through your feed lately and thought, is there like a Fashion Week happening over a picnic somewhere? No, the fashion world isn't meeting for lunch in the park, but they're definitely dressing like it. Swapping trusty leather bags for raffia and wicker, bloggers and fashion insiders are embracing one of Spring's biggest handbag trends, though it's actually been around for a while. You can trace the look back to Jane Birkin, whose iconic look included a chic wicker basket that she paired with everything from her famous flares to chic day dresses. Sure enough, the look now is a nod to that Parisian cool. So, don't overthink it. Read on to see how the trend's being reincarnated by the fashion crowd, then shop your own wicker bag to wear with anything you want. Shop Brands Mark Cross · Serpui Marie · J.Mclaughlin · Kate Spade · Rachel Comey · Prada · Edie Parker · Free People The Original Image Source: Getty / Archive Photos Jane Birkin, seen here with husband Serge Gainsbourg in 1977, made a wicker basket her signature look. She paired it with everything, making the understated accessory look endlessly chic. Now, the little basket has a fashion following once again . . . A post shared by Leandra (Medine) Cohen (@leandramcohen) on Feb 28, 2017 at 8:53am PST A post shared by Natasha Ndlovu (@natashandlovu) on Mar 20, 2017 at 6:04am PDT A post shared by Leah Melby Clinton (@lmcshops) on Sep 13, 2016 at 5:51pm PDT A post shared by Débora Rosa (@deborabrosa) on Apr 8, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT A post shared by Hannah Weil McKinley (@hannahmck20) on Apr 16, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT A post shared by Adenorah (@adenorah) on Apr 4, 2017 at 1:16am PDT A post shared by nicolette mason (@nicolettemason) on Apr 5, 2017 at 1:20pm PDT A post shared by Julia Engel (Gal Meets Glam) (@juliahengel) on Apr 10, 2017 at 6:02am PDT A post shared by JULIE SARIÑANA (@sincerelyjules) on Apr 10, 2017 at 2:46pm PDT A post shared by Haley Boyd (@haleboyd) on Oct 24, 2016 at 2:43pm PDT A post shared by Blair Eadie / Atlantic-Pacific (@blaireadiebee) on Apr 4, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT A post shared by WhereDidUGetThat.com (@karenbritchick) on Jan 11, 2017 at 1:37pm PST You never thought a wicker basket could look this covetable, but Mark Cross's rattan and leather cross-body bag ($1,786) is the ultimate take on the trend. Mark Cross Harley rattan and leather cross-body bag $1786 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Mark Cross Shoulder Bags We imagine this Nannacay straw baby roge red pom pom bag ($140) was made for vacation. Avenue32 Women's Fashion Nannacay Straw Baby Roge Red Pom Pom Bag $140 from Avenue32 Buy Now See more Avenue32 Women's Fashion Cult Gaia's new circle Bag ($220) gives its fans another shape to love. MODA OPERANDI Bags Cult Gaia Bamboo Circle Bag $220 from MODA OPERANDI Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Bags This Serpui Marie Kesha bag ($318) is equal parts sophisticated and adorable. Serpui Marie Kesha Bag $318 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Serpui Marie Shoulder Bags The bamboo handle on this J.Mclaughlin Ava wicker satchel ($198) gives it a vintage feel. 