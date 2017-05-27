 Skip Nav
How the Picnic Basket Became Spring's Must-Have Bag

How the Picnic Basket Became Spring's Must-Have Bag

You may have scrolled through your feed lately and thought, is there like a Fashion Week happening over a picnic somewhere? No, the fashion world isn't meeting for lunch in the park, but they're definitely dressing like it. Swapping trusty leather bags for raffia and wicker, bloggers and fashion insiders are embracing one of Spring's biggest handbag trends, though it's actually been around for a while.

You can trace the look back to Jane Birkin, whose iconic look included a chic wicker basket that she paired with everything from her famous flares to chic day dresses. Sure enough, the look now is a nod to that Parisian cool. So, don't overthink it. Read on to see how the trend's being reincarnated by the fashion crowd, then shop your own wicker bag to wear with anything you want.

Shop Brands
Mark Cross · Serpui Marie · J.Mclaughlin · Kate Spade · Rachel Comey · Prada · Edie Parker · Free People
The Original
The Original
Image Source: Getty / Archive Photos

Jane Birkin, seen here with husband Serge Gainsbourg in 1977, made a wicker basket her signature look. She paired it with everything, making the understated accessory look endlessly chic.

Now, the little basket has a fashion following once again . . .

You never thought a wicker basket could look this covetable, but Mark Cross's rattan and leather cross-body bag ($1,786) is the ultimate take on the trend.

Mark Cross
Harley rattan and leather cross-body bag
$1786
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Mark Cross Shoulder Bags
We imagine this Nannacay straw baby roge red pom pom bag ($140) was made for vacation.

Avenue32 Women's Fashion
Nannacay Straw Baby Roge Red Pom Pom Bag
$140
from Avenue32
Buy Now See more Avenue32 Women's Fashion
Cult Gaia's new circle Bag ($220) gives its fans another shape to love.

MODA OPERANDI Bags
Cult Gaia Bamboo Circle Bag
$220
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Bags
This Serpui Marie Kesha bag ($318) is equal parts sophisticated and adorable.

Serpui Marie
Kesha Bag
$318
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Serpui Marie Shoulder Bags
The bamboo handle on this J.Mclaughlin Ava wicker satchel ($198) gives it a vintage feel.

J.Mclaughlin
