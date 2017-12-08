 Skip Nav
22 Sale Items That Are Too Good to Be True This Winter

Just because Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over doesn't mean the deals have stopped. This Winter is the ideal time to treat yourself to a few new things, because while everyone else is shopping for presents, you can secretly snag those slashed prices for your own closet. We saved you time and sorted through some of the best brands and found a few unbelievable picks you won't want to miss out on. From Gucci to Nike, Topshop, and Rebecca Minkoff, get excited to see what we found. Shop before they're gone.

Jeffrey Campbell
Loana Slingback Sandals
$138 $49.95
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Jeffrey Campbell Sandals
Loeffler Randall Mini Knot Tote
$198
from loefflerrandall.com
Buy Now
Steve Madden
Editor Block-Heel Booties
$129 $64.50
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Steve Madden Boots
Urban Outfitters
Sherpa Collar Moto Jacket
$149 $79.99
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Leather Jackets
Building Block
Box Textured-leather Tote - Cream
$460 $276
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Building Block Duffels & Totes
Gucci
Women's Pink Velvet Loafers.
$803.99 $707.51
from Bluefly
Buy Now See more Gucci Flats
H&M
Wool-blend Jacket
$99 $49.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Jackets
Topshop
Tie wrap poplin shirt
$65 $35
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Longsleeve Tops
Fendi
Strap You
$750 $450
from Fendi
Buy Now See more Fendi Women's Fashion
Dolce Vita
Maura Flat Feather Mules
$120 $60
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Dolce Vita Flats
Nike
Air Max 97
$179 $135
from Italist
Buy Now See more Nike Sneakers
Simon Miller
Bonsai 15 Mini Nubuck Bucket Bag - Burgundy
$390 $234
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Simon Miller Shoulder Bags
Rebecca Minkoff
Stevie Sweater
$268 $160.80
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Sweaters
Manolo Blahnik
heeled pumps
$695 $348
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Manolo Blahnik Pumps
Anthropologie Tops
Moulinette Soeurs Sequin V-Neck Swing Blouse
$118 $59.95
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Tops
Madewell
Women's Atlas Cocoon Coat
$298 $223.50
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Madewell Coats
Free People Skirts
Darla Knit Striped Skirt by Intropia at Free People
$173 $99.95
from Free People
Buy Now See more Free People Skirts
AllSaints
Stilt Jeans
$178 $106
from AllSaints
Buy Now See more AllSaints Skinny Denim
Maison Margiela
Women's Zip-Around Wallet
$695 $249
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Maison Margiela Wallets
Alexander Wang
Abby Sandal
$450 $270
from Alexander Wang
Buy Now See more Alexander Wang Sandals
Express
velvet jumpsuit
$88 $44
from Express
Buy Now See more Express Pants
Golden Goose Deluxe Brand
Exclusive to mytheresa.com – Superstar suede sneakers
$412 $288
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Sneakers
