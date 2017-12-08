Winter Sales 2018
22 Sale Items That Are Too Good to Be True This Winter
Just because Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over doesn't mean the deals have stopped. This Winter is the ideal time to treat yourself to a few new things, because while everyone else is shopping for presents, you can secretly snag those slashed prices for your own closet. We saved you time and sorted through some of the best brands and found a few unbelievable picks you won't want to miss out on. From Gucci to Nike, Topshop, and Rebecca Minkoff, get excited to see what we found. Shop before they're gone.
Loana Slingback Sandals
$138 $49.95
from Anthropologie
Sherpa Collar Moto Jacket
$149 $79.99
from Urban Outfitters
Box Textured-leather Tote - Cream
$460 $276
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Bonsai 15 Mini Nubuck Bucket Bag - Burgundy
$390 $234
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Stevie Sweater
$268 $160.80
from shopbop.com
Moulinette Soeurs Sequin V-Neck Swing Blouse
$118 $59.95
from Anthropologie
Darla Knit Striped Skirt by Intropia at Free People
$173 $99.95
from Free People
Women's Zip-Around Wallet
$695 $249
from Barneys New York
Exclusive to mytheresa.com – Superstar suede sneakers
$412 $288
from mytheresa
