This Model Said "I Do" in a Pink Wedding Gown, Then Made 1 Simple Style Switch For the Reception
This Model Said "I Do" in a Pink Wedding Gown, Then Made 1 Simple Style Switch For the Reception

For some brides, the more extravagant the wedding gown, the better. Yulia Saparniiazova's bridal look surely falls into this category. The model walked down the aisle in a stunning pink design by Malyarova Olga and said her "I dos" under a sunny sky. We could hardly keep our eyes off the dress, taking in the embellishment and bead work that decorated the bodice and train of the gown. What was more impressive, however, was how Yulia wore the dress to her reception.

While most would change into another look, she simply removed the detachable train to reveal a simple beaded white mini underneath. For the party, Yulia added a silky wrap around the dress, creating a longer, body-hugging gown. We can see why this crafty style hack works. When a dress looks this good, you want to wear it twice (and be able to dance in it!). Read on to see the dramatic transformation for yourself.

If You Think This Bride's Wedding Dress Is Sparkly, Wait Till You See What the Groom Wore

Fashion InstagramsWedding DressesWedding
