Zendaya Is Bringing Back Ugg Slippers, and We Don't Mind One Bit

Let's be real, who didn't own a pair of Uggs in the early 2000s? Back then, you couldn't look anywhere without seeing a girl wearing a denim skirt with a pair of Ugg boots. Well, thanks to one stylish celebrity, you can expect to see a lot more of these shearling-lined shoes. The Australian brand, which recently announced a limited-edition collection with Moschino's Jeremy Scott, has Zendaya to thank for bringing back its classic tan slippers.

The singer/actress, who loves to keep things comfortable, posted a picture of herself wearing a pair of the brand's fuzzy slippers. Zendaya styled these comfy slides with a simple white crop top and beige sweatpants. Read on to have a look at Zendaya's whole outfit and buy similar versions of her shoes if you're feeling inspired.