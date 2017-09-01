 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Zendaya Is Bringing Back Ugg Slippers, and We Don't Mind One Bit

Let's be real, who didn't own a pair of Uggs in the early 2000s? Back then, you couldn't look anywhere without seeing a girl wearing a denim skirt with a pair of Ugg boots. Well, thanks to one stylish celebrity, you can expect to see a lot more of these shearling-lined shoes. The Australian brand, which recently announced a limited-edition collection with Moschino's Jeremy Scott, has Zendaya to thank for bringing back its classic tan slippers.

The singer/actress, who loves to keep things comfortable, posted a picture of herself wearing a pair of the brand's fuzzy slippers. Zendaya styled these comfy slides with a simple white crop top and beige sweatpants. Read on to have a look at Zendaya's whole outfit and buy similar versions of her shoes if you're feeling inspired.

Related
We Don't Know What's Happening, but We're in Love With the New Uggs

Ugg Moraene Slipper
Tundra Boots Elk Slippers
Ugg Cluggette Shearling Slide Slipper
Sorel Nakiskatm Slippers
ASOS Slip On Slippers
Ugg Scuffette II Slippers
Start Slideshow
ZendayaFashion InstagramsGet The LookUggUggsCelebrity StyleShoesShopping
Shop More
UGG Slippers SHOP MORE
Nordstrom
Women's Ugg Aira Knit Scuff Slipper
from Nordstrom
$109.95
Nordstrom
Women's Ugg Aira Slipper
from Nordstrom
$89.95
UGG
Women's Coquette Slipper
from shoes.com
$119.95
Nordstrom
Women's Ugg 'Fluff Ii' Flip Flop
from Nordstrom
$79.95
Nordstrom
Women's Ugg Scuffette Ii Snake Embossed Slipper
from Nordstrom
$84.95$56.91
Asos Slippers SHOP MORE
Asos
NESSIE Whale Slippers
from Asos
$23
Asos
NIBBLER Bunny Soft Slippers
from Asos
$26$15.50
Asos
Loungeable Pink Dragon Slipper
from Asos
$24$16.50
Asos
NAYLA Peacock Slippers
from Asos
$25$15
Asos
OZLANA Ozlana Fruit Slider Slipper
from Asos
$95
Sorel Slippers SHOP MORE
Sorel
Shearling Lined Suede Slippers
from STYLEBOP.com
$59
Sorel
Nakiskatm Women's Slippers
from Zappos
$70
Sorel
Nakiskatm Slide Women's Slippers
from Zappos
$70
Sorel
Out 'N About Slipper Women's Slippers
from Zappos
$85
Sorel
Tremblant Moc Slipper - Women's
from Backcountry.com
$84.95$38.23
UGG Slippers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday For Kids
The Best Gifts For Moms-to-Be
by Lauren Levy
Holiday For Kids
The Best Gifts For Teens
by Alessia Santoro
Pregnancy
34 Thoughtful Gifts For Women Going Through IVF
by Lauren Levy
Kid Shopping
75 Awesome Gifts That Will Make Your Teen Feel Anything but Angst
by Alessia Santoro
Asos Slippers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gifts For Women
These 9 Dragon Products Will Make You Forget All About Unicorns
by Macy Cate Williams
Tweens and Teens
58 Tween Gifts That Will Prove You Actually Know What's Cool
by Alessia Santoro
Nostalgia
29 Quirky Gifts For Adults Who Want to Be Kids Again
by Macy Cate Williams
Holiday
22 LOL-Worthy White Elephant Gifts For Funny Friends
by Macy Cate Williams
UGG Slippers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thehollytree_
northern_style
thequeencitystyle
sarahtkbartlett
Asos Slippers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
collinstuohysmith
ravayna
collinstuohysmith
myordinarybliss
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds