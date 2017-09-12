Zimmermann's New Collection Is Inspired by a Famous Australian Beach, and You Can Tell

Nicky Zimmermann presented her Spring 2018 offering, Goldentime, at New York Fashion Week on Monday. Known for bringing romance to life, the collection speaks to this sentiment more than ever before.

Sharing details about what inspired her via Instagram, Nicky wrote, "I was inspired by images from the '60s and '70s of the sunny, beachside strip called the Gold Coast in Australia. Beachside suburbs like Surfers Paradise were developed into glamorous holiday spots and the must-visit honeymoon destination of the time."

Ruffles lend a frothy volume to supershort and long-line dresses, the necklines are either sexy or sweet (sometimes both), and the sleeves are playful. The color palette is fresh with blues, purples, pinks, and lemon yellow as the key hues.

Keep scrolling to see every single piece from the Zimmermann show — you'll be transported straight to your favorite Australian beach.