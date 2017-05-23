At-Home Cardio Workout to Rev Your Metabolism and Work Your Legs

If you're looking to get in shape fast, like with our two-week fitness plan, you need short workouts that multitask like this mix of cardio and leg-sculpting moves. You will get stronger, you will build muscle, and you will burn calories in this sweat sesh. The workout clocks in at 25 minutes including a thorough warmup and cooldown. Best of all, you don't need any equipment to accomplish these goals. Follow along with the video, or click here for a printable PDF of this workout.

