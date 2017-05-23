If Losing Weight Feels Like an Uphill Battle, You'll Find Inspiration From This Before-and-After

Losing weight is insanely hard. It requires hard work, perseverance, willpower, and an inner drive to keep going. And that's exactly what helped Jazmine Ann Torres on her one-year weight-loss journey. She found motivation to lose weight and gain health, but it wasn't easy. She says, "it is certainly an uphill battle, but so what. I'm not going to stop because it's hard. I'm going to keep pushing til it becomes easier."

She says that this is just the beginning, but she's pushing herself to stay on this journey, saying "it's for health and it's for freedom." Find what drives you to stay inspired, and remember that it will take all the effort, determination, and hard work you can muster up, but it will totally be worth it. #cantstop #wontstop #nevergiveup