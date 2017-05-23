If Losing Weight Feels Like an Uphill Battle, You'll Find Inspiration From This Before-and-After

 Skip Nav
May of 2016 year verses May of 2017. For me, in January of this year, something finally just clicked. I've never been a sedentary person, even at my heaviest but it certainly has slowed me down. Because there is so much I want to do and love to do, I am motivated to continue in this endeavor to find better health. And it is certainly an uphill battle, but so what. I'm not going to stop because it's hard. I'm going to keep pushing til it becomes easier. This is just the beginning and it's never just for physical aesthetics (but that is a bonus) it's for health and it's for freedom. In all of this though, I remind myself that my worth has never changed. Always worthy of love and respect no matter what size I am! #healthjourney #loveyourself #bopo #bodypositive #weightlossjourney #weightloss #justthebegining #fitness #fitspo #health #healthspo #doitforyiu #cantstop #wontstop #beforeandduring

A post shared by Jazmine Ann Torres (@jazmine12) on

Losing weight is insanely hard. It requires hard work, perseverance, willpower, and an inner drive to keep going. And that's exactly what helped Jazmine Ann Torres on her one-year weight-loss journey. She found motivation to lose weight and gain health, but it wasn't easy. She says, "it is certainly an uphill battle, but so what. I'm not going to stop because it's hard. I'm going to keep pushing til it becomes easier."

She says that this is just the beginning, but she's pushing herself to stay on this journey, saying "it's for health and it's for freedom." Find what drives you to stay inspired, and remember that it will take all the effort, determination, and hard work you can muster up, but it will totally be worth it. #cantstop #wontstop #nevergiveup

