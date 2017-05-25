 Skip Nav
This 10-Minute Workout Will Leave Your Joints Pain-Free

POPSUGAR / paid for by / Sharecare

This 10-Minute Workout Will Leave Your Joints Pain-Free

Don't let the name fool you: low-impact workouts can still pack a major punch. With endless workout moves to try, it's always possible to find options that are just right for what your body needs. Some higher-impact workouts can hurt your joints and prevent you from getting the results you're after, so we're sharing 10 moves that are sure to keep you pain-free. Watch the video above and prepare to feel great about getting toned.

We've partnered with Sharecare to remind you that there's a routine for everyone and that no workout should leave you in pain.

