110-Pound Weight-Loss Transformation

This Model Says She Owes Her 110-Pound Weight Loss to These 2 Things

A post shared by Angelina Denk (@angelinadenk) on

Over the past couple years, 24-year-old Angelina Denk has been on an inspiring mission to get fit. She once weighed over 260 pounds and didn't feel like the best version of herself, so she decided to make a few changes in her life. Along the way, she has documented her progress, her workouts, and her weight loss on Instagram, where she now has over 10,000 followers.

POPSUGAR caught up with Angelina to hear about her weight-loss journey and to get the inside scoop on how she sculpted a gorgeous figure that allows her to be a successful model. "I have lost 50 kilograms [110 pounds]. Now I'm at 70 kilograms [154 pounds] and I keep going to get the very best version of myself," she said. Angelina loves feeling strong and confident in her body, and it really shows in her photos. She looks fierce!

A post shared by Angelina Denk (@angelinadenk) on

It wasn't an easy road, though. She had to work hard to achieve this level of health, and it all started with CrossFit, a workout she "totally recommends" to anyone who is looking to lose weight and get fit. "Nowadays I also do BodyPump and BodyCombat by Les Mills," Angelina said. "I work out every second day." Rather than spending an exorbitant amount of time in the gym, she has created a schedule for herself that is sustainable and effective.

"I'm into intermittent fasting," Angelina shared. "I'm living to take care of me and my body. Your body is your temple, your home." By being conscious of what she's putting into her body every single day, she has achieved that special glow from within and toned up her whole body. Without taking a hold of her diet like this, all those workouts wouldn't have made much of a difference. "I created a new version of me and it's been a long way — and it's a never-ending story."

A post shared by Angelina Denk (@angelinadenk) on

A post shared by Angelina Denk (@angelinadenk) on

"I've never been happier before. I'm so thankful to make a change," she gushed. We can't wait to see what Angelina does next!

