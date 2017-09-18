160-Pound Weight-Loss Transformation on Instagram
Jessica Lost Over 160 Pounds in a Year, and It All Started With Portion Control
💥 TRANSFORMATION TUESDAY💥 This was my biggest weight, I had just started my journey (I believe this was in the beginning of the first month) as you can see my legs were very big and that is why I have so much lose skin on them now. SO thankful that they have slimmed down a ton, still not finished, still have work to do and every day has its challenges but it is BEYOND worth it! #transformationtuesday #transformation #weightloss #weightlossgoals #weightlossjourney #weightlossmotivation #weightlosstransformation #nevergiveup #iammotiv8
The Jessica you see today on Instagram looks completely different than the Jessica you would have seen a year ago. She's lost over 160 pounds and documented her weight-loss journey along the way. She credits her accomplishment to portion control and regular exercise, and you can regularly see her working out at the gym or going for a run.
Jessica admits her road to weight loss definitely wasn't an easy one, but it was rewarding all the same. "A year and a half ago I would have never in a million years thought I would be where I am today over 170lbs down with 170 THOUSAND people following me on this journey," she wrote in a recent post. "It blows my mind everyday and I couldn't be anymore thankful."
Just posted some Instagram stories swimming in my old clothes😂 I have like 5 bags of old clothes that I like to go through every once in awhile. It makes me feel good knowing how far I've come and that what I did is a HUGE accomplishment and I am so proud of myself. A year and a half ago I would have never in a million years thought I would be where I am today over 170lbs down with 170 THOUSAND people following me on this journey. It blows my mind everyday and I couldn't be anymore thankful❤️❤️ It wasn't easy and it will never be easy. You just have to learn how to balance and keep you're determination and willpower going. Anything is possible and YOU ARE capable of losing weight with diet and exercise! You just HAVE to have patience and keep going no matter how many bumps you hit on the road. #nevergiveup #weightloss #weightlossgoals #weightlossjourney ______________ If you want to lose weight AND win money go click the link in my bio and join my SHOCKtober showdown😈 Bet yourself $35 dollars that you can lose 4% of your body weight in a month and split the money in the pot with all the other winners! Losing weight isn't easy as I just said, butttttt joining dietbet has helped a TON of people reach their weight loss goals with all the motivation that is going on in the game! Andddd getting paid to lose weight is always a plus ;) ((LINK IN BIO))
She also said she has a few bags of old clothes that don't fit anymore, and she likes to go through them every now and then to see how much progress she has made over the past year and a half. This allows her to reflect on her weight-loss journey as well.
"It wasn't easy and it will never be easy," she wrote. "You just have to learn how to balance and keep you're determination and willpower going." She always provides encouragement to her followers who are trying to get their health on track, because Jessica believes if she can do it, anybody else can!
This stuff is not easy to post, it is definitely hard because a year and a half ago, I was that girl on the left. I may look miserable in that pic because I wasn't smiling but I wasn't, I didn't hate my life, being over weight didn't stop me from having friends or having fun but I did feel miserable at times and I hated the way I looked. I would always complain to myself how I didn't like my body and I would always make excuses because I didn't know HOW to start. But one day it all clicked and i got my butt up and finally did something about it. I made this Instagram and post this stuff to show and prove that anything is possible. Going from over 300 pounds to 145 pounds with diet and exercise is possible! Believe you can do it and it'll happen! #motivationmonday #iammotiv8
"Anything is possible and YOU ARE capable of losing weight with diet and exercise! You just HAVE to have patience and keep going no matter how many bumps you hit on the road," she wrote. Jessica's infectious smile and never-ending motivation are impossible to ignore. It's no wonder she's got over 178,000 followers on Instagram!
We can't wait to see more of Jessica's incredible weight-loss progress, and we're sure she'll continue to inspire people along the way.