Jessica Lost Over 160 Pounds in a Year, and It All Started With Portion Control

The Jessica you see today on Instagram looks completely different than the Jessica you would have seen a year ago. She's lost over 160 pounds and documented her weight-loss journey along the way. She credits her accomplishment to portion control and regular exercise, and you can regularly see her working out at the gym or going for a run.

Jessica admits her road to weight loss definitely wasn't an easy one, but it was rewarding all the same. "A year and a half ago I would have never in a million years thought I would be where I am today over 170lbs down with 170 THOUSAND people following me on this journey," she wrote in a recent post. "It blows my mind everyday and I couldn't be anymore thankful."



She also said she has a few bags of old clothes that don't fit anymore, and she likes to go through them every now and then to see how much progress she has made over the past year and a half. This allows her to reflect on her weight-loss journey as well.

"It wasn't easy and it will never be easy," she wrote. "You just have to learn how to balance and keep you're determination and willpower going." She always provides encouragement to her followers who are trying to get their health on track, because Jessica believes if she can do it, anybody else can!

"Anything is possible and YOU ARE capable of losing weight with diet and exercise! You just HAVE to have patience and keep going no matter how many bumps you hit on the road," she wrote. Jessica's infectious smile and never-ending motivation are impossible to ignore. It's no wonder she's got over 178,000 followers on Instagram!

We can't wait to see more of Jessica's incredible weight-loss progress, and we're sure she'll continue to inspire people along the way.