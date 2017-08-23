 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
2-Ingredient Chocolate Chip Banana Ice Cream Bites
2-Week Tone-Up
Printable Abs and Arms Workout — No Equipment Needed
Shopping Guide
33 Pieces of Disney Workout Gear That'll Get You Pumped . . . Princess Style

20-Minute Running Workout

You Only Need 20 Minutes to Complete This Fat-Burning Running Workout

There are a lot of things you can accomplish in under half an hour (like educating yourself on all the latest Game of Thrones fan theories), but you probably never thought it was possible to squeeze in a killer running workout in just 20 minutes. Michael Olzinski, MSc, Purplepatch endurance coach and Equinox run coach, is about to rob you of every excuse you have for not getting your butt on a treadmill, because he created a 20-minute workout that will build your endurance, test your limits, and burn some serious fat.

"One of the most important pieces of the puzzle to progress in your running goals is to have consistency with your workouts," Mike told POPSUGAR. "We all want to run smoother and to have it feel increasingly better for our bodies, and this is simply not a feeling that happens overnight after a few hard runs."

That's why this workout is so useful. Even if you're crunched on time, you can still keep your regular running schedule and complete a workout that will help you achieve your goals in the long run, whether you're trying to lose weight or training for a race.

Related
Wanna Run Faster and Longer? Forget Everything You Think You Know About Foot Strike
ADVERTISEMENT

The Workout

This run kicks off with a quick, juicy warmup, which, as always, Mike says is absolutely crucial to your workout. This allows you to "save your best running towards the end." After some high-knee drills, you'll start at a jogging pace and increase your speed by 0.5 mph every 15 seconds. If the speeds below feel too fast, adjust to what feels comfortable for you. "This should start out pretty easy for each minute," Mike said. "It's not a sprint but more of a quick warmup for your heart, muscles, and nervous system."

After you get the body ready for the real work, you'll spend 14 minutes on the main set. "The key stimulus here is the incline," Mike said. "With a shorter workout, the best way to ensure that you are running in your best form and utilizing the best movement patterns is to work your way up a nice hill." Groaning yet? Your legs will thank you later.

Related
The 45-Minute Running Workout You Need to Finally Ditch Your Belly Fat

Your incline will gradually increase with every other interval, but your speed stays the same. In order to decide what speed to use, Mike says you should look at the top speed you hit at the end of your warmup and remove 1.0 mph from it. For example, if you got up to 7.5 mph, your working speed for the main set would be 6.5 mph.

The primary thing you need to keep in mind here is the work-to-recovery ratio. "You'll do 80 seconds of work to 60 seconds of rest," Mike explained. "This is a great stimulus to provide some overload that can make a 20-minute workout fell more like 40." Use the speeds below as a guide, and make sure you're not overexerting yourself. However, don't be afraid to push yourself. It's only 14 minutes of work, after all.

Time Speed Incline
0:00-0:30 High knees 0
0:30-1:00 Easy jog 0
1:00-1:15 6.0 mph 0
1:15-1:30 6.5 mph 0
1:30-1:45 7.0 mph 0
1:45-2:00 7.5 mph 0
2:00-2:15 6.0 mph 0
2:15-2:30 6.5 mph 0
2:30-2:45 7.0 mph 0
2:45-3:00 7.5 mph 0
3:00-3:15 6.0 mph 0
3:15-3:30 6.5 mph 0
3:30-3:45 7.0 mph 0
3:45-4:00 7.5 mph 0
4:00-4:15 6.0 mph 0
4:15-4:30 6.5 mph 0
4:30-4:45 7.0 mph 0
4:45-5:00 7.5 mph 0
5:00-6:00 Recovery walk 0
6:00-7:20 6.5 mph 2.0
7:20-8:20 Recovery jog 2.0
8:20-9:40 6.5 mph 2.0
9:40-10:40 Recovery jog 2.0
10:40-12:00 6.5 mph 4.0
12:00-13:00 Recovery jog 2.0
13:00-14:20 6.5 mph 4.0
14:20-15:20 Recovery jog 2.0
15:20-16:40 6.5 mph 6.0
16:40-17:40 Recovery jog 2.0
17:40-19:00 6.5 mph 6.0
19:00-20:00 Recovery jog 2.0


Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kat Borchart
Join the conversation
Hills WorkoutsIntermediate Workouts20-minute WorkoutsPopsugar InterviewsCardio WorkoutsTreadmill WorkoutsRunning TipsEquinoxWorkoutsRunning
Join The Conversation
Running
After 18 Years of Running, I Gave It All Up For CrossFit
by Jenny Sugar
Dance Workouts You Can Do at Home
Dance Videos
18 Dance Workouts That Are So Fun, You'll Forget It's Exercise
by Dominique Astorino
Beginner Running Tips
Beginner Fitness Tips
5 Things I Wish Someone Had Told Me Before I Started Running
by Jenny Sugar
Beginner Low-Impact Cardio | 15-Minutes
Class Fitsugar
15-Minute Beginner Low-Impact Cardio
by Anna Renderer sponsored by Asics
Walk, Run, Sprint Interval Workout
Weight Loss
The 45-Minute Running Workout You Need to Finally Ditch Your Belly Fat
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds