Once 485 Pounds, Lexi Lost 285 Pounds in 18 Months By Doing These 2 Things

It all started with one choice. Lexi walked into a gym. She committed to pushing herself for 30 minutes on the elliptical, five times a week. She also changed her diet by learning to cook and count calories. Lexi looks back fondly on the left-hand photo saying, "Throwback to the girl who decided to fight for her life, if only she knew how much could change in less than a year 1/2."

She didn't do it alone! Lexi and her husband Danny have been on this weight-loss journey together, supporting and encouraging each other through the tough times and the cravings and the days they just felt like giving up. Together they've lost a combined total of 362 pounds since January 1, 2016 — proof that New Year's Resolutions do work! Danny says, "We were ready for a change and to live a healthier life. I hope others will see our progress and also make a change. We did it and so can you!"

So what are you waiting for? Lexi captions the above photo, "Love who ive been, and love even more who I'm becoming. We all start somewhere, start today!" So do it! Do it for you. Make a change. Do it now and your future self will thank you.