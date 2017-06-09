285-Pound Weight-Loss Transformation | Insytagram
Once 485 Pounds, Lexi Lost 285 Pounds in 18 Months By Doing These 2 Things
#throwbackthursday to 485lbs ago in the same gym. Throwback to the girl who walked into the gym with her head held high. Throwback to the girl who pushed herself to do 30 minutes of cardio on the elliptical five times a week and to be the hardest worker in the room. Throwback to the girl who decided she was fedup, started changing her lifestyle & learning to cook/count calories and fought obesity. Throwback to the girl who had to mentally think about so many daily activities due to her weight it was exhausting. Throwback to the girl who decided to fight for her life, if only she knew how much could change in less than a year 1/2. Love who ive been, and love even more who I'm becoming. We all start somewhere, start today! #goals #motivation #fit #fitfam #obesetobeast #weightloss #weightlossjourney #motivation #fattofit #swolemate #fitcouple #dietbet #diet #selflove #plussize #effyourbeautystandards #fitspo #countingcalories #motivation #fitness #gym #anytimefitness #fitspo #losingweight #weightlosstransformation #transform #gymlife #fitnessmotivation #diet #thickfit #gym #transformationtuesday #dietbet #fatgirlfedupsdietbet #extremeweightloss #anytimefitness
It all started with one choice. Lexi walked into a gym. She committed to pushing herself for 30 minutes on the elliptical, five times a week. She also changed her diet by learning to cook and count calories. Lexi looks back fondly on the left-hand photo saying, "Throwback to the girl who decided to fight for her life, if only she knew how much could change in less than a year 1/2."
She didn't do it alone! Lexi and her husband Danny have been on this weight-loss journey together, supporting and encouraging each other through the tough times and the cravings and the days they just felt like giving up. Together they've lost a combined total of 362 pounds since January 1, 2016 — proof that New Year's Resolutions do work! Danny says, "We were ready for a change and to live a healthier life. I hope others will see our progress and also make a change. We did it and so can you!"
-362 pounds together since January 1, 2016. My wife @fatgirlfedup & I set a New Years Resolution to lose the weight. We started counting calories, setting goals, and working out five times a week. No surgery, nutritionist, personal trainer, pills, shakes, or meal plan. We were ready for a change and to live a healthier life. I hope others will see our progress and also make a change. We did it and so can you! #weightloss #swolemate #weightlossjourney #extremeweightloss #weightlosstransformation #diet #mealprep #anytimefitness #fit #fitfam #fitcouple #motivation #fitnessmotivation #fatloss #fat #plussize #love #instagood #pictureoftheday #goals #workout #beforeandafter #progress #gymmotivation #fitnessjourney
So what are you waiting for? Lexi captions the above photo, "Love who ive been, and love even more who I'm becoming. We all start somewhere, start today!" So do it! Do it for you. Make a change. Do it now and your future self will thank you.