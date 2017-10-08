30-Minute Full-Body Workout | No Equipment
A 30-Minute Workout to Get You Strong, Sculpted, and a Lil' Bit Sweaty
Torch major calories with this fast-paced workout from Xavier Quimbo of Speedplay. You don't need equipment to get your heart rate soaring or to build strength. In this 30-minute bodyweight workout, we provide modifications for all the moves; so no matter your level, this workout is for you. Grab a mat and some water — you're gonna need it — and press play when you're ready to start this sweet sweat sesh.
