A 30-Minute Workout to Get You Strong, Sculpted, and a Lil' Bit Sweaty

Torch major calories with this fast-paced workout from Xavier Quimbo of Speedplay. You don't need equipment to get your heart rate soaring or to build strength. In this 30-minute bodyweight workout, we provide modifications for all the moves; so no matter your level, this workout is for you. Grab a mat and some water — you're gonna need it — and press play when you're ready to start this sweet sweat sesh.

On Anna: Cotton:On Body outfit and Reebok shoes

On Chelsea: Eleven by Venus Williams top, Sweaty Betty tights, and Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) shoes

Yeti Yoga Mats

