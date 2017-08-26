 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
100-Calorie Bite-Size Strawberry Cheesecakes
Whole30
I Survived Whole30, and This Is Exactly How I Did It
Game of Thrones
Winter Might Be Here, but This Game of Thrones Finale Workout Will Heat Things Up

300 Calorie Walk Run Workout

The 300-Calorie-Burning Walking-Jogging Workout

If you're just starting a workout routine, doing gazelle-being-chased-by-a-lion sprinting intervals will be just as painful as they sound. Ease into it by doing a brisk walking workout that includes short and slow jogging intervals. This lower-impact workout is not only great if you're a beginner, but those expecting or getting over an injury — or even runners who want to take it easy one day a week — will also love this plan.

This 60-minute workout alternates between walking briskly and jogging slowly, and you'll burn just over 300 calories.

Total calories burned: 306

Calculations are based on a 130-pound woman
*RPE = Rate of Perceived Exertion

Click here for a photo-free printable version of this workout to take to the gym. If this workout is too easy or too hard, just adjust the speed to fit your level. If you prefer running outside, then use the RPE column to determine how fast you should be going.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kat Borchart
Join the conversation
Beginner WorkoutsWalk-Run WorkoutsTreadmill WorkoutsWorkoutsRunning
Join The Conversation
SaraNoH SaraNoH 5 years
 @taylor55 yes, I think one would have to tailor this to fit their abilities. Personally, a 5mph run is SUPER fast for me because I'm a little shorty--we're not all 5'8.....
taylor55 taylor55 5 years
How is this a beginner workout? 5.0 for two minutes, 4.0 is rest? And the entire thing is an hour?? I can't even breathe, my throat gets so sore when I spend more than 30 seconds at 5, and my recovery has to be somewhere in the 3's. Maybe "jogging" is just not my thing, since my endurance is so much better when I do other types of intense cardio.
inlove23 inlove23 7 years
I say slow jogging, slogging.
itsallabouttheg itsallabouttheg 7 years
i hate taking walk breaks, but i seem to be a little too gung-ho when i return to the treadmill. i'm going try an abbreviated version to get ready to start training for a half marathon.
LaurenG22 LaurenG22 7 years
For reals? I always thought my 60 minute WALK burned 300 calories.... damn....
Celebrity Trainers
A Celebrity Trainer's Weight-Loss Rule: 3 Miles or 30 Minutes
by Leta Shy
Is Yoga Good For Running?
Yoga
by Gina Florio
Beginner Running Tips
Beginner Fitness Tips
5 Things I Wish Someone Had Told Me Before I Started Running
by Jenny Sugar
How Can I Start Running?
Beginner Fitness Tips
Ready to Run? 12 Tips Newbie Runners Need to Hit the Road
by Amy Williams
20-Minute Running Workout
Cardio Workouts
by Gina Florio
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds