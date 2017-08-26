The 300-Calorie-Burning Walking-Jogging Workout

If you're just starting a workout routine, doing gazelle-being-chased-by-a-lion sprinting intervals will be just as painful as they sound. Ease into it by doing a brisk walking workout that includes short and slow jogging intervals. This lower-impact workout is not only great if you're a beginner, but those expecting or getting over an injury — or even runners who want to take it easy one day a week — will also love this plan.

This 60-minute workout alternates between walking briskly and jogging slowly, and you'll burn just over 300 calories.

Total calories burned: 306

Calculations are based on a 130-pound woman

*RPE = Rate of Perceived Exertion

Click here for a photo-free printable version of this workout to take to the gym. If this workout is too easy or too hard, just adjust the speed to fit your level. If you prefer running outside, then use the RPE column to determine how fast you should be going.