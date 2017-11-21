Exactly How Gabriella Went From "Late-Night Fast Food" to Losing 40 Pounds

A post shared by Gabriella Falco (@gabriella.falco) on May 30, 2017 at 8:50am PDT

At the end of her sophomore year in college, Gabriella decided it was time to change her ways. She was "going out drinking, eating late night fast food and stressing myself out over the littlest things," and all of this "wasn't making me the happiest I could be." Without hesitating, she got a jump-start on her health and fitness. Fast-forward a couple of years later, and she's fitter than ever . . . and down 40 pounds!

POPSUGAR caught up with Gabriella to get the inside scoop on her weight loss, and it turns out she accomplished all of this on her own, without the help of a trainer or a dietitian. "My workouts consist of strength training and HIIT and also CrossFit," she told us. "CrossFit has helped me get going on a routine." Once she got in the groove of working out often, it became second nature, and that's when she really saw changes in her body and her daily habits.

"I can not express how much fitness has changed my life and all the benefits it has offered," Gabriella wrote in an Instagram post. "Not only has it helped me become a healthier and happier version of myself, but it has helped me meet some amazing people as well." Compared to her lifestyle before, when "my priorities weren't in check" and she was partying a lot more, Gabriella is amazed to see the transformation she made in just two years.

In addition to upping how much she worked out, Gabriella also changed up what she was eating on the daily. The changes she made are simpler than you could ever imagine. "I don't follow any particular diet," she explained. "I just eat healthy and clean and stick to a meal-prep routine weekly." By simply getting in a routine of healthy eating, Gabriella was able to stick to a clean diet and lose those 40 pounds.

"My main advice for all women is that every fitness journey is different and every one takes time," she told POPSUGAR. "It's a marathon and not a sprint, and it's going to be hard, but if you have the inspiration to stay motivated, it helps a lot." She admits that there were many days when she wanted to quit, "but I keep telling myself that I get better every single day and I've come so far that I'm not stopping now!"

We're glad to hear it! Gabriella has been inspiring many people by documenting her weight-loss journey on Instagram. She has over 4,000 followers, and many of them find motivation and workout tips from her posts. We look forward to seeing what Gabriella does next!