Down 70 Pounds and Several Clothing Sizes, Angela's Transformation Is Truly Remarkable

Over the span of five years, Angela Crickmore dropped 70 pounds and went from a size 20 to a 6, and her before-and-after transformation is truly inspiring.

After moving from Brazil to London and starting a job that provided her with unhealthy meals every day, Angela slowly started to put on weight. At her heaviest, she weighed about 190 pounds and always felt tired. "I wasn't happy at all with myself; I felt I was trapped in someone else's body," she admitted in a recent YouTube video on her channel.

So what was the "aha moment" that sparked Angela's desire to change her body? The lightbulb went off in her head when she visited her hairdresser, who had recently dropped a ton of weight. Seeing that woman's transformation was like "a light at the end of the tunnel" for Angela and proved to her that "it's not a thing you only see in the magazines or on TV."

Naturally, the first change Angela made was to her diet. It was bye-bye to those fish and chips she was eating on the job and hello to balanced meals, such as grilled chicken, vegetables, and brown rice. "I started to take my own food to work every single day," she explained. She ate small meals every three hours for a total of six meals each day. Slowly but surely, she noticed the number on the scale decreasing and her clothes getting looser.

Twenty-two pounds later, Angela finally felt motivated enough to start exercising, so she added an hourlong walk, which later turned into a jog and then a run, to her daily schedule, she told POPSUGAR. Soon after, she felt confident enough to get a gym membership, which opened the door to a wider variety of exercise options. Though she's transformed her workout routine throughout her five-year weight-loss journey depending on her goals at the time (i.e. wanting to get leaner versus simply maintaining her weight), she's currently focusing on dropping body fat and getting lean, so she's upped her cardio and does a 45-minute workout of HIIT and the StairMaster for five days per week.

Now down 70 pounds from when she first began, Angela still sticks to the same diet of eating small meals every three hours, changing up the contents depending on her goals. If she's not training heavy, she goes for something low in carbs and high in fat, and if she training her lower body, she goes for high carbs, usually eating porridge or rye toast for breakfast and sweet potato or black rice after working out, she explained to POPSUGAR.

"Disciplining your mind so that it is focused on your goals is crucial to your success."

When we asked Angela if she has any advice for people looking to transform their bodies like she did, she explained that planning ahead and staying focused are key. "Disciplining your mind so that it is focused on your goals is crucial to your success. If your mind is not trained to focus on and achieve your goals, then you really have little chance of success," she said. "The key for success is planning, so you got to think ahead how your week will be, where you will be, which kind of meal you can have, where you will be . . . all of that needs to be taken into consideration when planning." Amen to that!