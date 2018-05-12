 Skip Nav
Ankles are often neglected when it comes to your strength-training routine, but they shouldn't be. Strong, flexible ankles are an important foundation, helping prevent injury whether you're running back and forth on the tennis court or running to catch the bus. The good news is just a few minutes a day can help keep the sprains away. If it's been a while since you gave those joints any extra attention, read on for an ankle-strengthening exercise for each day of the week.

Calf Raises — Basic
Calf Raises — External Rotation
Calf Raises — Internal Rotation
Plantar Flexion With Resistance Band
Dorsi Flexion With Resistance Band
Lateral Hops
Heel Walks
Ankle-Strengthening Exercises
