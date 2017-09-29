 Skip Nav
Starbucks
Sip on These Low-Calorie Starbucks Drinks — All 150 Calories or Fewer!
Popsugar Interviews
5 Types of Intermittent Fasting (and the 1 a Dietitian Recommends)
Women's Health
The 1 Change I Made to Cure 10 Years of Feeling Bloated

Anna Victoria Before and After Weight Loss

Anna Victoria Has a Powerful Message For Everyone Who Says "But You Looked Fine Before"

At first glance, you'd never guess that Anna Victoria would eat McDonald's three times a day — or was hospitalized because her digestive system shut down from too much junk food.

The trainer and creator of Fit Body Guide told POPSUGAR "I still [love eating junk food] today, but now I understand that that food was what was responsible for my health problems." She described a moment in college in which the abdominal pain from the aforementioned digestive distress was so severe, she collapsed. It wasn't until later on (with help from her now husband) that she forewent fast food and transformed her life — and physique!

Related
My Before-and-After Might Look Like Weight Loss, but I Gained Over 10 Pounds

Anna mentioned that she gets a lot of flack from people when it comes to her transformation, because although she used to eat really poorly, she was never obese. The most common response she gets from people (online or otherwise) is "But you looked fine before!" she said. But she insists that it's not about how you look when it comes to eating right and working out. "I looked fine, but I didn't feel fine," she said. "It doesn't mean that it's any more OK for [someone who isn't obese] to abuse their body with fast food and such poor nutrition."

A post shared by Anna Victoria (@annavictoria) on

Some of you might be able to relate to this — you're looking to live a healthier lifestyle, eat cleaner, exercise, and be kinder to your body, but someone tells you that you don't need to because you look a certain way. "Society tells them 'You're fine, you don't need to work out, you don't need to eat healthy, you look OK,'" Anna said. "But it's not about how someone looks, it's about how they feel." Amen to that. Anna places the priority on feeling good — via healthy habits — and that the physical results are an added bonus. We couldn't agree more.

Anna has some advice for anyone weaning themselves off fast food, because it doesn't happen overnight! "Order the healthiest thing you can" and "do the best with what you're given." She suggests taking it one step, one choice, and one day at a time — don't let yourself become overwhelmed!

Image Source: Anna Victoria
Join the conversation
Anna VictoriaBody PositivityBefore And After Weight LossCelebrity TrainersWeight Loss
Join The Conversation
Emma Stone
The Smoothie Emma Stone Drank Daily While Training For Battle of the Sexes
by Gina Florio
Bob Harper Yoga Tips
Bob Harper
Think Yoga Is "Too Slow" or Not Competitive Enough? Bob Harper Will Change Your Mind
by Perri Konecky
Harley Pasternak Weight-Loss Tip
Harley Pasternak
Harley Pasternak's Best Weight-Loss Tip Is So Easy, You'll Think He's Kidding
by Dominique Astorino
Do I Have to Run to Lose Fat?
Harley Pasternak
Celeb Trainer Harley Pasternak Says, Once and For All, "You Don't Have to Run to Lose Weight"
by Dominique Astorino
Harley Pasternak Opinion on Keto Diet
Harley Pasternak
Harley Pasternak Thinks "Life Is Too Short" to Be Keto
by Dominique Astorino
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds