The Only 20+ Upper Body Exercises You Will Ever Need For Toned Arms

Whether you're about to wear a sleeveless shirt or a long-sleeved bodysuit, there's no denying that you feel better putting it on when your arms feel toned and strong. Whether you're a newbie to strength training or a dumbbell veteran, these upper body exercises will get you to where you want to be. Your biceps, triceps, shoulders, and even upper back will get a solid workout from these movements — and the best part is, you can do them either at home or at the gym. Some use dumbbells, while others just use your bodyweight. Let's get to work!