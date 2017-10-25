 Skip Nav
Beginner Fitness Tips
If You Don't Run but Want to, This Guide Is For You
Before and After
These Are the 4 Kinds of Exercises I Did to Grow My Booty in Just 6 Weeks
Healthy Eating Tips
Golden Milk: The Antidepressant, Debloating Wonder Drink
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Only 20+ Upper Body Exercises You Will Ever Need For Toned Arms

Whether you're about to wear a sleeveless shirt or a long-sleeved bodysuit, there's no denying that you feel better putting it on when your arms feel toned and strong. Whether you're a newbie to strength training or a dumbbell veteran, these upper body exercises will get you to where you want to be. Your biceps, triceps, shoulders, and even upper back will get a solid workout from these movements — and the best part is, you can do them either at home or at the gym. Some use dumbbells, while others just use your bodyweight. Let's get to work!

Related
12 Best Dumbbell Exercises For Strong, Chiseled Arms
Bicep Curl and Overhead Press
Lateral Arm Raises
Up-Down Plank
Bicep Curl
Overhead Triceps Extensions
Bent-Over Reverse Fly
Upright Row
Push-Up
Skull Crushers
The Bicep-and-Deltoid Squeeze
Side Plank
Lying Chest Fly
Diamond Push-Ups
Sumo Squat With Bicep Curls
Triceps Dips
Down Dog Push-Up
Bent-Over Row
Single-Leg Scarecrow
Pilates Boxer
Reverse Lunge and Press
Superman
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Arm ExercisesWorkoutsStrength Training
Workouts
How to Exercise Away Pesky Armpit Fat
by Lizzie Fuhr
5 Triceps Exercises to Tone Your Arms
Arm Exercises
Tone Those Triceps With These 6 Effective Exercises
by Leta Shy
Should I Use Mirrors at the Gym?
Beginner Fitness Tips
This Revenge Body Trainer Reveals the Mirror Is Actually Hurting Your Workout
by Dominique Astorino
100-Rep Arm Workout
10-minute Workouts
Get Strong, Defined Arms With This 100-Rep Arm Workout
by Jenny Sugar
Beginner Butt Workout
Beginner Fitness Tips
3 Booty Moves You Need to Do Right Now For a Strong, Bodacious Backside
by Dominique Astorino
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds