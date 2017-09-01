See The Incredible BBG Weight-Loss Transformation That Only Took 6 Months

We've been unbelievably inspired by the #BBGcommunity and the incredible weight-loss and strength-building transformations from its community. These women start using the guides for different reasons, but all are on a mission to better themselves and take control of their lives.

We just discovered @wanderlust.sam, aka Sam, a 24-year-old from Los Angeles on a mission of her own — one of self-care and happiness. Check it out, and prepare to be inspired. If you haven't tried the Bikini Body Guides yet, this will definitely pique your interest!