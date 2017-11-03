 Skip Nav
Get the Sculpted Back You've Always Wanted With These Basic Exercises

When you're doing strength training at the gym, you might tend to spend the most time on your legs and arms, doing squats and bicep curls. But there's one important part of the body that gets easily overlooked: the back. Whether you're wearing a backless dress or a workout top, it's nice to know you've worked hard to make your lats and rhomboids look toned and strong. These exercises will help you shape your whole back — upper, middle, and lower. You can do these movements at the gym or at home, depending on what kind of equipment you have. And you might need a solid playlist as well.

Reverse Fly
Bent-Over Row
Superwoman Locust
Deadlift With Front Row
Superman Booty Lift
Arm Circle Planks
Single-Leg Deadlift With Row
Twisted Hyperextension
Plank With Row
Band Pull Aparts
Twisted Bird Dog
Push-Up With a Twist
Romanian Deadlift
Pilates Mat Swimming
Side Kick on All Fours
Reverse Plank
