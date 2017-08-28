 Skip Nav
This 10-to-1 Bodyweight Workout Takes Just 4 Minutes
Brownie Batter Overnight Oats Offer 19 Grams of Protein
18 Healthy Breakfast Ideas That Don't Use Eggs
Follow This Workout and You Can Get the Toned Arms and Back of Your Dreams

Most girls I know want toned arms and shoulders. Bingo wings, begone! Unfortunately, what I see most people doing in the gym is ineffective.

Endless sets of bicep curls and triceps kickbacks do, well, not much really. The problem is twofold.

Firstly, our arms can only lift so much weight in isolation — and using dinky little dumbbells will do little to improve our fitness or physique. Ladies, we need to embrace weight training and lifting heavier.

Secondly, the arms are connected to our shoulders and back, so from a purely proportional perspective, we want to have well-defined shoulders and back muscles to reveal a showstopping silhouette. Working our arms in isolation is usually counter to our goals.

So what's a girl to do? Work your back and shoulders. Get them strong and defined, and your arms will take care of themselves. As an added bonus, anytime you lift weights while standing, you train your core, too!

A final thought: women can be strong and feminine. The "bulking up" myth is almost always just that, a myth. All professional athletes weight train, and they have a physicality and fitness we can aspire to.

The 5 Things You Need to Stop Believing About Lifting Heavy Weights

Plate Raise
Plate Halo
Landmine Press
Alternating Dumbbell Press
Standing Single-Arm Row
Face Pull
Incline Bicep Curls
