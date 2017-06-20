Before-and-After Postpartum Weight Loss
Dani's 5-Month Transformation Wasn't What She Hoped, but She's "Damn Proud"
When I first took this progress picture yesterday, the first thing I did was scroll all the way back to my progress picture around the same time after I had Nixon to compare the difference, and I was instantly disappointed. I felt like I made much quicker progress last time than I have this time. I had lost 10kgs in 12 weeks. This time around I've lost 5 in 14 weeks. So as I sat there, disappointed at myself, I realised how fucking stupid I was being. I have made SO much progress this time around, and I was letting the pressure of society get to me. I should be jumping for joy at all the hard work I am putting in, all the progress I have made and how fucking great I feel. I shouldn't be upset just because it's taking a bit slower. I should be damn proud of myself, and that I am!! I'm only human, I have times of self doubt too, just like most people. I'm only human to still care about my appearance, although what's on the inside is more important to me. There's already SO much pressure within the health and fitness industry. Am I eating healthily enough? Am I working out enough? Should I count macros? Should I count calories? Should I do a cleanse? Should I do more of what that persons doing? We put so much fucking pressure on ourselves that we forget to celebrate our HUGE wins that we now see as minor because we are constantly second guessing if it's enough!! I'm sick of getting sucked in and second guessing myself. So I will try my best not to, and celebrate ALL OF MY HARD WORK!!! And so should YOU!! It doesn't matter if you're going for a walk every day or running a marathon. As long as you're living a healthy balanced lifestyle, IT'S ENOUGH. Ok I'm done yelling. Time to calm down and be proud as punch of my 5 month Postpartum Bod of two babies 👊🏾 #bbgprogress
Dani Guy's second postpartum journey was going a little "slower" than her first postpregnancy weight loss, and initially she felt disappointed. "I had lost 10kgs [22 pounds] in 12 weeks. This time around I've lost 5 in 14 weeks," she said in her caption. But it didn't take her long to snap out of her sadness.
"I should be jumping for joy at all the hard work I am putting in, all the progress I have made and how f*cking great I feel. I shouldn't be upset just because it's taking a bit slower." AMEN! She noted that it can be hard to keep a positive mindset with the pressure from our culture and the media. "I'm only human, I have times of self doubt too, just like most people. I'm only human to still care about my appearance, although what's on the inside is more important to me."
She called attention to said pressure, saying, "There's already SO much pressure within the health and fitness industry. Am I eating healthily enough? Am I working out enough? Should I count macros? Should I count calories? Should I do a cleanse? Should I do more of what that persons [sic] doing?" It's true — there are so many aspects and facets of our health and well-being that we're constantly questioning, so even a great victory (like the one Dani achieved) can feel small or insignificant. Her beautiful post is a friendly (yet still in-your-face) reminder that we all need to celebrate ourselves and our journeys a little bit more.