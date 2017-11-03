 Skip Nav
3 Booty-Lifting Movements the Tone It Up Girls Can't Live Without

The Tone It Up community, created and led by Katrina Scott and Karena Dawn, is a fun and motivating group of women to tap into if you need some extra motivation for clean eating and workout plans. One type of workout TIU girls love doing is strength training, especially lower-body moves that tone and shape your butt. So POPSUGAR spoke to Katrina and Karena about their favorite booty-lifting movements, and they shared their three favorite exercises that will help you grow your glutes and strengthen your backside. Let's get to work!

If You Wanna Build a Bigger Booty, Here's the Secret You Need to Know
Deadlift
Single-Leg Bridge Lift
Dumbbell Squat
