Experts Say These Are the 4 Best Breakfasts For Weight Loss
If you want to lose weight and keep it off, don't skip meals, and definitely don't skip breakfast! This is the best time to start loading up on carbs and protein so you have energy for the day and time to burn off those calories. Nutritionists Stephanie Clarke, RD, and Willow Jarosh, RD, of C&J Nutrition have shared the perfect equation for how to make a satisfying breakfast that will also help you lose weight.
Aim for:
Calories: 300 to 400
Fats: 10 to 15 grams
Carbs: 30 to 55 grams
Fiber: at least 6 grams
Sugars: no more than 36 grams
Protein: 13 to 20 grams
So what can you eat? Certified dietitian Leslie Langevin, MS, RD, CD, of Whole Health Nutrition shared these basic, easy, and satisfying recommendations:
Steel-Cut Oatmeal
- 1/4 cup steel-cut oats
- 3 tablespoons almond meal (ground almonds; or use 10 chopped raw almonds)
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 1/4 banana
Calories: 366
Fat: 14 grams
Carbs: 51 grams
Fiber:7 grams
Sugars: 18 grams
Protein: 11 grams
Eggs and Toast
- 2 eggs, scrambled
- 2 cups Swiss chard or spinach
- 1 tablespoon chopped onion
- 1/2 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 slice of whole wheat toast
- 1/2 cup blueberries or raspberries
Calories: 362
Fat: 19 grams
Carbs: 33 grams
Fiber: 6 grams
Sugars: 10 grams
Protein: 20 grams
PB Banana Toast
- 1 slice hearty whole grain bread
- 2 tablespoons all-natural peanut butter
- 1 banana
- Sprinkle of cinnamon
Calories: 395
Fat: 16 grams
Carbs: 52 grams
Fiber: 9 grams
Protein: 13 grams
Protein Smoothie
- 1 scoop protein powder (choose one that offers 20 to 30 grams of protein)
- 2 cups spinach
- 1/2 banana
- 1/2 cup frozen mango
- 1 tablespoon flaxmeal
- 2 cups unsweetened vanilla almond milk
- 3 ice cubes
Calories: 330
Fat: 10 grams
Carbs: 35 grams
Fiber: 7 grams
Protein: 37 grams