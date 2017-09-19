 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
This Sweet Potato Salad = The Perfect Weight-Loss Lunch
Bloating
This Is What Solved My Extreme Bloating Problem That 4 Doctors Couldn't Figure Out
Kate Hudson
If You Don't Have a Fabletics Subscription Yet, Let These New Sneakers Change Your Mind
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
30+ Exercises You Need to Do ASAP If You're Working on Booty Gains

The song "Bootylicious" may have been released in 2001, but the concept is still totally relevant today. It seems like everyone is working on booty gains at the moment, which leaves a lot of questions about which exercises are best for growing your glutes. There isn't one right way to shape your butt, but there are a handful of effective movements that are bound to give your derrière some extra shape. Try out these booty exercises next time you're at the gym (or working out at home!), and remember that consistency is key when it comes to booty gains, so do these movements a couple times a week.

Related
If You Wanna Build a Bigger Booty, Here's the Secret You Need to Know

Sumo Squat Jumps
Good Morning
Basic Squat
Romanian Deadlifts
Lying Hamstring Curl
Surrenders
Split Lunge Jumps
Side Kick on All Fours
Single-Leg Bridge
All Fours
Single-Leg Toe Touch
Leg Balance Warrior 3
Elbow Plank With Donkey Kick
Bridge With Kick
Squat With Side Kick
Side Lunge
Standing Booty Kicks
Basic Lunge
Jump Squat
Step-Up
Deep Reverse Lunge
Plank Leg-Lifts
Elevated Split Squat
Superman Ball Lifts
Barre Frog
Lateral Band Walks
Single-Leg Deadlift With Kettlebell
Crossover Lunge
Lying Butt Lifts
Booty Kicks With Resistance Band
Superwoman
1
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Booty GainsButt ExercisesWorkoutsStrength Training
Join The Conversation
beginner workouts
Whittle Your Middle With the All-Abs Workout
by Susi May
Tone It Up Weight-Loss Tip
Beginner Fitness Tips
by Gina Florio
Who Is Lena Waithe?
Award Season
by Kelsie Gibson
Weight Lifting Tips
Beginner Fitness Tips
I Wish Someone Had Told Me These 5 Tips Before I Started Lifting Weights
by Gina Florio
100 Burpees Workout
Advanced Workouts
This CrossFit Workout May Sound Insane, but It's Totally Doable
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds