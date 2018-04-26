 Skip Nav
24 Reasons a runDisney Race Should Be Your First Half-Marathon
From the spectacular fireworks and carb-loading on churros to the perfect weather, there are a million reasons why a runDisney race through Disney World (or Disneyland, when those races return) is the perfect beginner half marathon — but we'll condense it to 24!

The Ultimate Guide to Planning a Disneyland Race Weekend

Pondering making the leap into the world of distance running? Wanting to tackle 13.1, but you're feeling a little nervous? This is the ideal way to begin your journey, with a touch of magic.

First of All, You're at DISNEY WORLD
You Can Wear a Costume
Or Jazz Up Your Favorite Athletic Gear
Whatever You Wear, You'll Feel Like a Kid Again
You Get to Carb Load on Churros and Dole Whip
And Get a Post-Race Brunch of Mickey Waffles
What About a Finish Line Glitter Beer?
The Expo Is the Cream of the Crop
The Swag Is Next Level
It's an Ideal Race For Beginner Paces
The Weather Is Usually Perfect
Start Your Day Off With Fireworks
And End Your Day With Fireworks
Forget a Post-Race Shakeout Run; Just Walk Around Magic Kingdom!
It's a Great Group Activity
Did We Mention That Breaks Are Welcomed and Encouraged?
Speaking of That, CHARACTER PHOTOS
Running Through the Park Might Make You Cry Tears of Joy
There's Plenty of On-Course Support
You'll Be Cheered on Everywhere!
Logistics Are All Handled
The Medals Are Spectacular
You'll Make Memories With Loved Ones
The Experience Is So Freakin' Magical
