24 Reasons a runDisney Race Should Be Your First Half-Marathon

From the spectacular fireworks and carb-loading on churros to the perfect weather, there are a million reasons why a runDisney race through Disney World (or Disneyland, when those races return) is the perfect beginner half marathon — but we'll condense it to 24!

Pondering making the leap into the world of distance running? Wanting to tackle 13.1, but you're feeling a little nervous? This is the ideal way to begin your journey, with a touch of magic.