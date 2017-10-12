 Skip Nav
23 Breathtaking Shots of Ballerinas Against City Backdrops
The Healthiest, Most Delicious Granola You Can Pick Up at the Grocery Store

There are a few breakfast staples that we can't live without, and granola is definitely one of them. The crunchy, sweet texture makes it the perfect thing to munch on in the morning (or any time, really), and it can be eaten in so many different ways — with almond milk, on top of a smoothie bowl, or straight out of the bag. The possibilities are endless. As great as it is to make your own granola, there are many times when you simply feel like picking up some at the grocery store. Lucky for you, there are plenty of healthy options to choose from. Here are the tastiest kinds of granola you can get at your local shop, and each one of them will give you the nutrition you need to start your day off with a bang.

Paleo Passion Foods Maple Cinnamon Grainless Granola
Purely Elizabeth Banana Nut Butter Grain-Free Granola
18 Rabbits Pecan, Almond & Coconut Granola
Fiona's Ginger Walnut Granola
Trader Joe's Peanut Butter Protein Granola
Oat My Goodness Sunrise Craft Granola
Nature's Path Pumpkin Flax Granola
Grandy Oats Classic Granola
Early Bird Choc-A-Doodle-Doo
Marge Blueberry Almond Flax Granola
KIND Peanut Butter Whole Grain Clusters
Bola Granola Barely Sweet
