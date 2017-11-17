 Skip Nav
Best Lower Body Exercises

Want Toned, Lean Legs? A Trainer Recommends These 4 Lower Body Exercises

In the never-ending quest for superstrong legs, we're always looking for exercises to incorporate into our daily exercise routine. Because you can never get too many lower body workout ideas, POPSUGAR spoke with Emily Skye, fitness trainer and Reebok global ambassador, who has plenty of experience helping women shape up their bodies so they can feel their very best.

"My favorite exercises to tone and shape my glutes and legs are simple techniques that demand serious results — when done correctly!" Emily shared. From the outside these exercises may seem "simple," but when you actually get to work on them, they will leave you in a pool of sweat.

These are Emily's "top four" lower body movements:

"By combining these four exercises and increasing the resistance by using more weight as you progress, you will be able to build yourself the perfect badass booty and strong, shapely legs," she explained. You've probably heard of every one of these exercises before, so now's the time to get to work on them!

If you want some inspiration to get a jump start on doing these exercises, here are a few workouts that include them:

To ensure you're maintaining full functionality, Emily also suggests, "It's a good idea to add in some jogging and yoga for flexibility too!"

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kathryna Hancock
