We Compared 7 Top-Selling Lululemon Bras — Because They All Look the Same
Let's face it; sports bras can be tough to shop for. They need to be functional and supportive, but they should also be pretty enough to be seen peeking through a tank or rocking on their own. Lululemon has got cute, supportive sports bras down, but it can be tricky figuring out which one to pick, especially when they've all got strappy backs! We've done the tough work for you and broken down the differences between seven of Lululemon's most popular bras, so all you have to worry about is working on your downward dog.

Free to Be Zen Bra
Free to Be Bra (Wild)
Free to Be Moved Bra
Free to Be Serene Bra
Stash N' Run Bra
All You Do Bra
Enlite Bra
Free to Be Zen Bra
from shop.lululemon.com
$48
Free to Be Bra (Wild)
from shop.lululemon.com
$48
Free to Be Moved Bra
from shop.lululemon.com
$68
Free to Be Serene Bra
from shop.lululemon.com
$52
Stash N' Run Bra
from shop.lululemon.com
$58
All You Do Bra
from shop.lululemon.com
$52
Enlite Bra
from shop.lululemon.com
$98
