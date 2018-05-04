We Compared 7 Top-Selling Lululemon Bras — Because They All Look the Same

Let's face it; sports bras can be tough to shop for. They need to be functional and supportive, but they should also be pretty enough to be seen peeking through a tank or rocking on their own. Lululemon has got cute, supportive sports bras down, but it can be tricky figuring out which one to pick, especially when they've all got strappy backs! We've done the tough work for you and broken down the differences between seven of Lululemon's most popular bras, so all you have to worry about is working on your downward dog.